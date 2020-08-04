Study: MSPs Must Invest in the Future
August 4, 2020
Growth depends on clearing hurdles such as a lack of confidence and overreliance on tried-and-true technology offerings
Even in the midst of the market challenges brought on by the pandemic, managed services remain a viable, lucrative model. But many channel partners are struggling with a crisis of confidence in delivering recurring-revenue services, and say they face some serious growth obstacles. The 2019 Trends in North American Managed Services report, based on research by The 2112 Group and SolarWinds MSP, reveals that managed service providers have their work cut out for them as they seek growth opportunities.
Fewer than one quarter of MSPs (24%) “feel their managed services skills are expert level,” which is a strong indication that serious investments in skills and capabilities are necessary. This lack of expertise could hamper efforts to leverage new market opportunities in areas such as automation and cybersecurity.
Lack of Confidence
The study found that nearly all channel partners (97%) offer some type of managed services and 70% plan to add more managed services to their offerings this year. It also found that companies identifying primarily as MSPs earn gross margins of 46% compared to 30% for channel partners offering “some managed services.”
But there’s a clear lack of confidence in two important potential growth areas – cybersecurity and automation. While MSPs in North America and Europe are comfortable with the basics of security – such as antivirus, firewalls, and data backup and recovery – they’re less confident about more complex security solutions.
European and North American respondents selected the same top three solutions they were least comfortable with: biometrics, cloud access security brokers (CASBs), and digital rights management, the report revealed.
When it comes to cybersecurity service offerings, respondents in Europe were least comfortable with penetration testing (52%), auditing and compliance management (39%), and risk assessments (36%). For their part, North American respondents were least comfortable with auditing and compliance management (53%), penetration testing (47%), and security system architecture (39%).
Those are services that more and more customers will demand to protect their data, and that puts the onus on providers to make the necessary investments. The same is true of automation technologies, which can improve an MSP’s own operations while opening new business opportunities.
While increasing their reliance on automation, MSPs say it remains limited to day-to-day tasks such as patch management and backup. North American MSPs say they’re saving an average of 15.6 full-time employee hours per week via automation, while European firms save an average of 23 hours.
Yet providers aren’t quite ready to automate more advanced tasks. Respondents in North America are least comfortable with automating client onboarding (44%) and identity and access management (38%). European respondents share their North American peers’ lack of confidence with identity and access management, but 57% also named SQL query workflows.
Growth Obstacles
If channel companies hope to seize both new and changing market opportunities, they must address obstacles to business growth. The study reveals that challenges related to core business operations are hindering their growth efforts. For instance, North American MSPs cited sales as their biggest obstacle to growth, followed by lack of time and resources, then marketing. In Europe, the biggest factors hindering growth are lack of time and resources, followed by sales and security threats.
As providers look into the future, they must knock down these obstacles. Help is available from vendors and training organizations, but providers also have to invest in new technologies. The study shows a continued overreliance on tried-and-true offerings such as device and server management, network management, and e-mail services.
Going forward, MSPs – and channel partners in general – need to invest in the skills and capabilities to deliver high-value services such as security risk management, database management, and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). These types of services are the path to the future, and they offer MSPs a way to remain profitable and relevant to their clients, now and for years to come.
Colin Knox serves as the Vice President of Community for SolarWinds MSP, helping to shape a superior partner experience across the organization. A former MSP technician, MSP owner, and CEO of Passportal, Knox is passionate about MSP success, serving as a hands-on advocate for partners and helping them to fully leverage SolarWinds MSP solutions and resources while providing guidance based on his own industry expertise. He also oversees the community engagement team and runs the Partner Advisory Council, which serves as a key source of industry knowledge and helps inform the SolarWinds MSP roadmap. Knox is a respected member of the global MSP industry, was named a CRN Channel Chief in 2019 and 2020, and was recently listed on the 2020 Channel Partners Top Gun 51.
