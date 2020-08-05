Channelnomics Original

Technology

Aruba, Netgear Introduce Wi-Fi 6 Access Points for SMBs

August 5, 2020

New products will give smaller businesses faster speeds and improved security with lower costs and less complexity

By Jeffrey Burt

SMBs are getting help modernizing their wireless networks, with both Aruba Networks and Netgear this week coming out with access points that deliver Wi-Fi 6 support aimed at smaller businesses.