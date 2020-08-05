RingCentral, Poly Unveil Joint Collaboration Solution

RingCentral Rooms for Poly targets workforces that are increasingly split between the office and home

Communications providers RingCentral and Poly are teaming up to offer an integrated solution aimed at the large number of businesses with workforces split between offices and remote locations.

The Lowdown: The vendors this week are unveiling RingCentral Rooms for Poly, which is designed to bring RingCentral’s cloud video conferencing capabilities into workspaces of all sizes. The offering is currently in beta.

The Details: RingCentral’s Rooms service is integrated into Poly’s Studio X30 and X50 all-in-one video bars. RingCentral Rooms for Poly also will consolidate workspace needs into a minimal number of devices but also bring with it greater intelligence and analytics and easier manageability, including one-touch video, audio, and web conferencing. Benefits include:



>Broad collaboration: Users can instantly connect and collaborate with participants who join from anywhere and on any device via a one-tap interface.

>Conferencing services: Groups can use such services as digital whiteboards and wireless file and screen sharing via Wi-Fi and AirPlay Mirror, which lets Android devices mirror Apple AirPlay devices.

>Easy deployment and management: IT staffs can set up a cloud-based telepresence room with inexpensive off-the-shelf equipment rather than costly proprietary endpoints. Hosts can use a single iPad controller to manage cameras, speakers, and participants during online meetings.

>Unified experience: Because its built on the RingCentral platform, the user experience is seamless across RingCentral Video and Team Messaging services.

The Impact: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced many employees to work from home to comply with governmental lockdown orders, which in turn spiked demand for video collaboration and cloud-based services. The move to remote work is expected to continue after the public health crisis recedes, with Gartner analysts forecasting that 41% of employees will likely work remotely as least part of the time. About 30% of employees worked remotely before the pandemic.



RingCentral Rooms for Poly will give organizations and their workers another remote collaboration option in an increasingly crowded market that includes the likes of Cisco, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. It also will give the channel a new offering that they can bring to enterprises, which are increasingly reliant on partners to help them adapt to the new business model.

Background: RingCentral has been aggressive in recent months in partnering with other vendors as a way to expand its reach in the market. The Belmont, California-based company made a splash late last year when it partnered with Avaya to create joint Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions, including Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral. It also has since partnered with Atos and Pax8.

The Buzz: “The ability to work from anywhere has significantly changed how businesses operate now and in the future. Modern teams need flexible solutions that enable them to collaborate and adapt to rapidly changing work environments,” said Will Moxley, chief product officer at RingCentral. “RingCentral Rooms brings that flexibility to any workspace and is designed to meet the immediate work-from-home needs of teams while still serving the needs of onsite employees as companies gradually return to the office.”



“Poly and RingCentral have a long-standing partnership, which we are now excited to extend to include video meetings,” said Tim Root, vice president and general manager of Poly’s Room Collaboration business unit. “We believe that the best meetings take place when technology like RingCentral is so seamless that you no longer realize it’s there. The RingCentral Rooms application running on the Poly Studio X family enables users to walk into a room and get right to business, all while having the same quality of interaction with remote participants as if they were face-to-face.”



“Having evaluated both RingCentral Video and the Poly Studio X30 and X50 solutions, we’re bullish about the RingCentral Rooms launch,” said Bill Haskins, partner at Wainhouse Research. “Every successful meeting platform does two things: delights the user at their desktop and delights the user in the meeting room – and you need to do both to delight IT. RingCentral Rooms is positioned to hit that sweet spot – high-quality experience, ease-of-use, and consistency across personal and meeting room environments.”