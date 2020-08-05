Channelnomics Original

Partnership

RingCentral, Poly Unveil Joint Collaboration Solution

August 5, 2020

RingCentral Rooms for Poly targets workforces that are increasingly split between the office and home

By Jeffrey Burt

Communications providers RingCentral and Poly are teaming up to offer an integrated solution aimed at the large number of businesses with workforces split between offices and remote locations.