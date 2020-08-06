Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Pax8 Gives MSPs Access to LionGuard Automation Platform

August 6, 2020

Partnership will enable partners to improve management and security of customer IT stacks

By Jeffrey Burt

Channel partners of cloud-based distributor Pax8 are getting access to Liongard’s Road platform, which enables MSPs to gain better visibility into their end customers’ systems whether they’re deployed on premises or in the cloud.