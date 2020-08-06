Pax8 Gives MSPs Access to LionGuard Automation Platform

Partnership will enable partners to improve management and security of customer IT stacks

Channel partners of cloud-based distributor Pax8 are getting access to Liongard’s Road platform, which enables MSPs to gain better visibility into their end customers’ systems whether they’re deployed on premises or in the cloud.

The Lowdown: The two companies this week announced a partnership that will give MSPs access to configuration data – both historical and up-to-date – of a customer’s entire IT stack and speed up processes and issue resolution.

The Details: The technology from LionGard, a five-year-old company based in Houston, enables MPS to automatically document, audit, and secure customer systems.



Benefits include:



>APIs into more than 30 vendors to ensure documentation is up-to-date.

>Capturing historical data to help with troubleshooting

A custom alerting system that lets MSPs be proactive in dealing with issues.

>Data exportability features for reporting

>Integration into Microsoft 365, Azure AD, and Azure public cloud.

>Integrations into AutoTask, Datto, ConnectWise, Kaseya, BitDefender, StorageCraft, Veeam, and Webroot.

The Impact: The capabilities in LionGard’s platform helps build trust between MSPs and their clients, reduces user errors, and enables IT service providers to more efficiently manage systems at scale.

Background: The partnership with Pax8 comes less than three months after the company raised $17 million in Series B funding, bringing up the total amount raised by LionGard to almost $23 million since its founding in 2015 by CEO Joe Alapat and COO Vincent Tran. The company serves both MSPs and IT companies in more than 20 countries and has seen the number of customers triple over the past 18 months and the number of companies supporting the platform double in that time.

The Buzz: “To keep pace with ever-changing IT requirements, we are excited to offer Liongard to MSPs,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “Liongard’s strong, trusted platform enables MSPs to have greater visibility into how their systems are managed. With its capabilities, the solution gives our partners a competitive edge.”



“Liongard and Pax8 share a similar goal of propelling our partners forward through innovative, intuitive technology that enables greater efficiency and profitability,” said Mark Sokol, vice president of marketing at Liongard. “We’re thrilled with this partnership and what it means for MSPs.”