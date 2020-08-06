Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Rackspace Sees IPO Stock Price Fall 20% on Day One

August 6, 2020

Still, the multicloud services provider raises $704 million after joining the Nasdaq

By Jeffrey Burt

Rackspace Technology’s first day of trading Wednesday as a public company saw its share of ups and downs. The mulitcloud managed services provider raised $704 million, but it saw the per-share price of its stock fall from the price it set at $21 to $16.17, a drop of about 20%.