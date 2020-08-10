Channelnomics Original

Technology

Avaya Brings Portfolio Under the OneCloud Brand

August 10, 2020

New name encompasses products and services in such areas as collaboration, UC, and CCaaS

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud communications vendor Avaya is bringing its entire portfolio – including collaboration, unified communications (UC), and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) – under a single umbrella brand, Avaya OneCloud.