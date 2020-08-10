Avaya Brings Portfolio Under the OneCloud Brand

New name encompasses products and services in such areas as collaboration, UC, and CCaaS

Cloud communications vendor Avaya is bringing its entire portfolio – including collaboration, unified communications (UC), and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) – under a single umbrella brand, Avaya OneCloud.

The Lowdown: The realignment of its offerings, announced this month, is aimed at emphasizing the Santa Clara, California-based company’s growing strength in multicloud applications.

The Details: Avaya OneCloud includes the vendor’s UC, CCaaS, collaboration, and contact center offerings, all of which can be deployed in the cloud – including public and private clouds – through subscription and managed services.



Avaya’s solutions and services are now in three focus areas:



> Avaya OneCloud CCaaS: Includes voice, video, chat, messaging, and social networking while using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights, knowledge, and other resources from across an organization. The goal is to provide customer and workforce engagement solutions to improve connectivity and orchestration.

> Avaya OneCloud UCaaS: The Unified Communications-as-a-Service portfolio offers UC and team collaboration capabilities to enable users to meet, message, and collaborate from anywhere.

> Avaya OneCloud CPaaS: The Communications Platform-as-a-Service platform supports DevOps shops and developers, enabling companies to innovate at the edge, and brings communications into workflows and applications.



The vendor also offers such devices as handsets, videoconferencing units, and headsets.

Background: Avaya officials are aggressively pushing forward after spending months late last year mulling the company’s future, which at one point included possibly selling to another company or private equity firm. A key point was its partnership with RingCentral announced in October 2019, with the latter company become Avaya’s exclusive UCaaS technology provider and investing $500 million for a stake in the company. Avaya officials have said the company’s subscription model is expanding, particularly as demand grew following lockdown orders related to the coronavirus pandemic that saw many employees suddenly working from home.



The company on Monday reported improving financial numbers. It said fiscal third-quarter revenue hit $721 million, an increase from the $717 million from the same period last year. Avaya had a net income of $9 million, compared with a $633 million loss in Q3 2019.

The Buzz: “Avaya OneCloud represents an essential shift aligning to the innovation we’re delivering, now and into the future, at a global scale that is unrivaled,” said Simon Harrison, Avaya’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “Together with our customers and partners, we are creating the future of the customer experience center and the digital workplace, based on innovative offerings and a personalized path to the cloud. Global organizations increasingly rely on us as they adapt to a work-from-anywhere world and we are delivering our offerings in a more impactful way. Avaya OneCloud enables them to consume and deploy apps in the way they want, to achieve their ambitions and build their brands through improved experiences.”



“Avaya OneCloud reflects our ability to deliver the full spectrum of cloud deployment to ensure that every organization can deploy cloud in the way that best meets their needs, and complements existing investments while moving with speed and agility,” said Anthony Bartolo, executive vice president and chief product officer at Avaya. “Additionally, as a multicloud ecosystem, Avaya OneCloud knows no limits and represents the benefits of the Avaya portfolio together with those of our partners and leading cloud platforms. Customers can get everything they need without sacrificing what they already have.”



“Avaya continues to break new ground, shaping the way communications and collaboration technology addresses the future of work with enhanced customer and employee experiences,” said Mary Wardley, vice president of customer care and CRM at IDC. “Avaya OneCloud is symbolic of the company’s continued commitment to provide a breadth of flexible, secure solutions delivered via public, private, or hybrid cloud at a scale few can match. The company has built a product strategy to provide migration for its global customers, with an application ecosystem that extends its own offers with additional innovation in areas like AI, machine learning, and data automation.”