HPE, SAP to Deliver HANA Enterprise Cloud via GreenLake

Enterprises will be able to run the SAP cloud offering as a managed service on premises or at the edge

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is offering the customer edition of SAP’s HANA Enterprise Cloud as a fully managed service through its GreenLake as-a-service platform.

The Lowdown: The two companies this month announced an expansion of their decades-long partnership that will enable enterprises to run the managed service at the network edge, in their own data center, or in a colocation facility.

The Details: Through the new offering, organizations will be able to leverage HPE’s GreenLake cloud services and compliance analytics tools with SAP’s white-glove operations and application management services.



The new customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud features an optimized architecture that includes compute, storage, and network technologies that are preconfigured to work with SAP software. For its part, HPE will supply, install, and manage the infrastructure through its GreenLake platform, while SAP will lend its private cloud operations capabilities from the operating system through the SAP HANA database.



This includes SAP cloud applications such S/4HANA (enterprise resource management – or ERP – for large enterprises) and BW/4HANA (data warehouse). The customer edition of the HANA Enterprise Cloud is a turnkey cloud-subscription offering available via SAP.

The Impact: Though enterprises are continuing their migration to the public cloud – a move that is being accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic – IDC analysts say that about 70% of workloads are still running outside of the public cloud, particularly in on-premises environments. Security and compliance concerns, data sovereignty, and the unpredictable high costs of the public cloud are among the challenges holding back enterprises from more quickly moving applications to the cloud. Making SAP cloud services available via GreenLake on premises, in colocation facilities, or at the edge will give enterprises a cloud-like structure within their own environments.

Background: HPE is relying heavily on GreenLake, which it launched in 2018, as the foundation of its ongoing transformation from a hardware and software vendor to a platform and solutions provider at the edge, in the cloud, and in the data center. It also is the driving force behind the vendor’s plans to offer its entire portfolio as a service by 2022. The company in recent months has stressed the increased role that channel partners play in the effort, including new tools and services it announced in June.

The Buzz: “Customers are increasingly turning to HPE GreenLake to enable them to benefit from the agility and flexibility of the cloud while also offering the security, data sovereignty, compliance, visibility, and cost controls of an on-premises deployment,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager of GreenLake Cloud Services at HPE. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the extensive proven partnership that HPE and SAP have built over decades, with the combination of our rapidly-growing cloud services business with HPE GreenLake and our market leadership in powering SAP workloads.”



“Our long history with HPE and our approach to bringing open innovation with industry-leading offerings, has always put customer needs first,” said Peter Pluim, executive vice president and global head of enterprise cloud services at SAP. “The new deployment model SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition is a direct response to customers who want the flexibility and service level of a managed private cloud, but need to keep their systems in their own data centers, such as public sector and regulated industry customers. We are planning to make that possible with cloud services from HPE GreenLake and white-glove operations and application management services from SAP, which will help unlock value and create new experiences for our joint customers.”