HPE, SAP to Deliver HANA Enterprise Cloud via GreenLake

August 10, 2020

Enterprises will be able to run the SAP cloud offering as a managed service on premises or at the edge

By Jeffrey Burt

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is offering the customer edition of SAP’s HANA Enterprise Cloud as a fully managed service through its GreenLake as-a-service platform.