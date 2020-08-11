Channelnomics Original

Technology

D&H Helps Partners With Business Continuity for SMBs

August 11, 2020

Distributor offers MSPs and VARs resources, guides, and information to aid customers during COVID-19 pandemic

By Jeffrey Burt

Business continuity has moved high up the list of priorities for many businesses in light of the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdowns and economic fallout. D&H Distributing is rolling out a range of tools and resources partners can use to help their SMB customers to continue to move forward despite the pandemic.