Helping Customers Design and Deploy Microservices for 5G Networks
August 11, 2020
With Infoblox automation and orchestration, customers can migrate to 5G successfully
The network evolution from 4G to non-standalone 5G, and then to standalone, or pure, 5G, has begun for many large mobile service providers. In such times, service providers need to understand 5G core deployment strategies, the role of automation and orchestration in securing the 5G core, and the cloud-native service journey at the edge. The overwhelming scale of network evolution drives a strong need for automation. Using Infoblox automation and orchestration for the 5G microservices core, partners can help mobile service providers to easily migrate to 5G networks.
Microservices for 5G Networks
There are many clouds, technologies, service models, and deployment models today for operators to deploy microservices for 5G and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) networks. Each operator will approach and address this variety differently. But how will they do it? Will they use the public cloud? Private cloud? Hybrid cloud? Are they going to be container-based? VM-based? Are they going to use OpenStack? Or Kubernetes? Or are they going to use VMware?
Flexible orchestration is a top consideration. Operators need platform tools and solutions from partners that afford them the flexibility to employ zero-touch provisioning capabilities to deploy these microservices with full lifecycle automation.
But software-driven scale is needed too. Do operators want to run their services or subsets of services in their own data center? In AWS? Or Azure? In a small central office or an edge site? Operators need solutions that can span and scale everywhere – from the core to the edge – allowing them to size for a small MEC location with one or two servers or a core implementation with hundreds of racks.
And then there’s the speed. In 5G Service-Based Architecture, network functions need to discover, select the right features, and find the correct IP addresses. All of this must happen in a fast and automated way – through solutions like the ones Infoblox provides for DHCP and IPV6 services – for 5G radio that carriers need to identify and provision radio functionalities uniquely.
Helping Customers With 5G Challenges
The transition to 5G and accompanying industry impact will create numerous technical challenges for network operators and service providers, especially with the core network services vital to 5G connectivity. Read this solution brief to find out how Infoblox helps service providers overcome these challenges.
5G Core – Overlay vs. Integration
Some operators may have utilized a 5G overlay (or non-standalone model), migrating to a standalone 5G model over time. Others may have chosen to integrate the 4G and 5G cores. Some may have gone directly to a 5G standalone model.
From a realistic standpoint, many operators want to capitalize on some of the high-speed 5G use cases and accelerate their time to market for new 5G services. They can accomplish that by leveraging their existing 4G network investments in transport and mobile core – rather than deploying an entirely new end-to-end 5G network. That’s what many have done. And they’ve leveraged virtualization and separated the control and user planes in such a way as to reduce costs on an LTE network that’s already been financed. Moving to standalone 5G and a cloud-native core will provide them with greater efficiencies and the ability to satisfy a more extensive number of use cases, with ultra-reliable and low-latency communications and network slicing.
By using Infoblox, partners can deliver successful migration in the environment that operators choose. Infoblox is a core IP network service that can be delivered via orchestrated virtualized network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native containerized software solutions that run in any of their environments, helping provide them with the speed and capacity they need. Infoblox is a network function that can run in these environments — as software, as a container, as hardware — satisfying operators’ need to run their existing evolved packet core (EPC), and allowing customers to tie the 5G core into the current setup and Internet for however long they need.
David Ayers, product marketing manager at Infoblox, is a business technology and marketing specialist based in Virginia who has sold, built, and messaged mission-critical cloud and hosted solutions in an evolving industry. With a unique blend of product management, product marketing, and sales experience, Ayers led product marketing activities for healthcare, public-sector clouds, embedded governance, risk, and compliance at Virtustream (a Dell Technologies business) before joining Infoblox. He’s also worked at Verizon, Terremark, SunGard Availability Services, Sun Microsystems, Digex, and Symantec.
