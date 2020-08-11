Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

SonicWall Moves to Protect Distributed Organizations

August 11, 2020

Cybersecurity vendor offers new firewalls, cloud-native management for enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs

By Jeffrey Burt

SonicWall is putting its focus on enterprises, SMBs, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) that are faced with trying to secure suddenly widely distributed workforces and extended networks.