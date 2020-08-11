SonicWall Moves to Protect Distributed Organizations

Cybersecurity vendor offers new firewalls, cloud-native management for enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs

SonicWall is putting its focus on enterprises, SMBs, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) that are faced with trying to secure suddenly widely distributed workforces and extended networks.

The Lowdown: The cybersecurity vendor on Tuesday unveiled new firewalls, highly scalable cloud-native management, the latest SonicOS operating system – version 7.0 – for enterprises, MSSPs, and government agencies, and new desktop firewalls for SMBs.

The Details: The COVID-19 pandemic almost overnight upended the business model for most companies of all sizes that had to send many employees home to work and adapt to this decentralized workforce. The Milpitas, California-based company reworked its SonicWall Boundless Cybersecurity offerings to make it easier for large enterprises, MSSPs, and government agencies to deploy and scale these extended and distributed environments.



Among the new offerings are the high-performance NSsp 15700 firewalls that include multiple 100/40/10 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and a processing capacity that is similar to compute clusters that enable them to grow as the number of connected devices and users increase. There also are the CSa 1000 for on-premises sandboxing with Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection, new NSv virtual firewalls, and the cloud-native security management.



SonicWall also is offering the SonicOS 7.0 and Network Security Manager (NSM) 2.0 for improved visibility, management, and control through new user interfaces. There are intelligence device dashboards, redesigned topologies, mobile app support, and simpler policy creation and management. NSM is a cloud-native management platform designed for large distributed enterprises.



The vendor also introduced its TZ firewalls for SMBs. The TZ570 and TZ670 are the first desktop firewalls with multi-gigabit (5/10G) interfaces for connectivity with SonicWall switches or other networking devices in SD-Branch deployments. They can hit threat prevention speeds up to 2.5 Gb/s and can connect and secure up to 1.5 million devices or users, a 900% increase in maximum connection per appliance.



The new TZ firewalls are easier to deploy and manage with the new SonicWall SonicExpress mobile app, which enables administrators to onboard TZ firewalls within minutes via an easy 1-2-3 process: simply register, connect and manage.

The Impact: The rapid shift to a remote workforce in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak put a sharp focus on the need for scalable and streamlined security to protect corporate networks and work-from-home employees. A ResearchandMarkets report is forecasting the global cybersecurity market to reach $152 billion by 2025 due in part to the impact of the pandemic, which is being used by bad actors to steal money and data through phishing and other scams.

Background: A growing number of cybersecurity vendors have been tracking the growth in COVID-19-related attacks. Arkose Labs this month said it detected and stopped twice the number of fraud attacks in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2019. Consumer protection group SocialCatfish said this month that scammers have stolen about $97.5 million in the United States through coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft.

The Buzz: “Organizations are redefining operations and security as they face new challenges with the sprawling, mass-scale environments required in the new business normal,” SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner said. “Securing these newly extended networks quickly and thoroughly has become a top priority. Organizations are increasingly the targets of perpetrators seeking to take advantage of COVID-related threats against distributed networks hastily re-architected to accommodate mobile and remote workforces practically overnight. It’s now time to ensure that those organizations have the proper power, protection, and control to successfully defend themselves without sacrificing speed, convenience, and reliability — all while adhering to compliance requirements.”



“The new TZ670 is the first desktop form factor firewall with multi-gig interfaces, is 5G ready and able to manage connected switches and access points,” said Jayant Thakre, vice president of products for SonicWall. “With improved user experience and faster security inspections, the new TZ firewall series delivers SD-WAN, advanced security, and complete visibility for WAN edge deployments.”



“SonicWall products have always been performed very well, but the new SonicOS 7.0 coupled with their seventh-generation appliances are a giant step forward,” Think SS Senior Security Engineer Prabhod T.R. said. “The company has moved out of the traditional UI/UX that’s been followed for years and has completely changed the look and feel of their devices with SonicOS 7.0, pushing them ahead to compete with enterprise the market.”



“Any enterprise wondering why they should look at a new network security vendor should consider the real day-to-day challenges they face: complex environments with expensive enterprise-grade solutions from a dozen vendors,” Omdia Cybersecurity Chief Analyst Jeff Wilson said. “In many cases, these environments have failed to really solve their network security problem and companies face staff shortages, skill gaps, and shrinking budgets. SonicWall has been building solutions that focus on delivering strong security to companies with little or no cybersecurity staff or expertise and modest budgets.”