MSP360 Rolls Out Remote Endpoint Management Tool

August 12, 2020

Company also is launching MSP University to offer business and technical resources

By Jeffrey Burt

MSP360 is launching a tool that MSPs can use to remotely manage end customers’ endpoints, a move that comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many employees to work from home and companies to have to manage a highly distributed business environment.