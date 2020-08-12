MSP360 Rolls Out Remote Endpoint Management Tool

Company also is launching MSP University to offer business and technical resources

MSP360 is launching a tool that MSPs can use to remotely manage end customers’ endpoints, a move that comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many employees to work from home and companies to have to manage a highly distributed business environment.

The Lowdown: MSP360, which provides multicloud data backup and disaster recovery solutions, unveiled its Managed Remote Desktop offering this week, along with the roll out of MSP University and an increased investment in technical support available to MSPs.

The Details: The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company’s goal is to give more support to MSPs, particularly in dealing with the challenges presented by the global coronavirus outbreak. The new offerings this week include:



>Managed Remote Desktop: The product includes a management portal, secure and unattended access to customer endpoints, and secure installation and deployment. It also includes such features as text and voice chat, multi-regional authentication, and an encrypted connection. MSP360 is offering the product free to MSPs for 90 days. MSPs interested in using Managed Remote Desktop can log into MSP360’s Managed Backup portal – is available there by default to existing users of the company’s Managed Backup Services – or by creating an account for Managed Remote Desktop only.

>MSP University: The frequently updated portal offers MSPs business and technical resources in such areas as business – including marketing, sales, HR, finance, and customer service – and industry-specific issues, like security, storage, and backup and disaster recovery. The portal includes lessons, on-demand content, whitepapers, templates, white-label marketing tools, and e-books.

>Technical support: Over the past nine months, MSP360 doubled its U.S.-based technical support staff to help keep up with the growing number customer base and the need to quickly get support to MSPs when they need it.

Background: The nine-year-old company has seen interest in its offering grow. According to company officials, the number of new customers for its Managed Backup Services has increased 48% year-over-year, while the number of active MSPs using the technology jumped 22% and endpoints protected by it grew 11%. Since MSP360 launched in 2011, it has backed up more than an exabyte of data across 500,000 endpoints. In April, as the public health crisis took hold in the United States and elsewhere, MSP360 made its backup services free to MSPs.

The Buzz: “Above all else, we’re committed to our MSPs partners success, so we’ve been continuing to invest in technology, people, and solutions that improve service levels and focus on helping MSPs grow,” MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig. “Our efforts have not gone unnoticed. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our customer base continues to increase and interest in our product line is growing.”