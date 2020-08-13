8×8 Embracing All in Pursuit of Growth
August 13, 2020
The conventional wisdom is the channel is the best route to market and growth facilitation engine. It’s true. Despite the advancements in automated sales and marketplaces, no one has come up with a better way of covering the totality of the addressable market than working with channel partners.
The challenge that vendors face, though, is which channel to apply their efforts.
The channel is not monolithic. The plurality of business models means vendors can’t just build one channel program that addresses all the partner types. A program that works for resellers doesn’t necessarily work for service providers. And the service provider model doesn’t naturally align with selling through master agents and agents.
The challenge John DeLozier, senior vice president & global channel chief, faced when he arrived at unified communications vendor 8×8 in 2018 was, as he describes it, “a hodgepodge” of different go-to-market and channel efforts. Recently, 8×8 rectified its hydra channel by consolidating it under a single organization, the 8×8 Open Channel Network, with a strategy of enabling partners of all types to engage in the sale of cloud-based UCaaS.
Let’s get the sticky part out of the way. DeLozier concedes the singular nature of the 8×8 Open Channel Network is more branding than a monolithic program. In other words, there is no one set of rules for all partners. And that’s OK.
As DeLozier told me, each partner type has a different track, in which they can work with 8×8 in a way that makes the most sense to their business model and customers. Under the 8×8 Open Channel Network, resellers have a traditional reseller model; master agents operate under a referral-like model, and alliance partners have their program. Spanning these tracks are a series of conventional tiers that provide partners incentives based on their performance.
Simple, right?
Simple isn’t always what it seems. While the 8×8 Open Channel Network is a very traditional channel program, DeLozier and his team are working behind the scenes to make the partner engagement and experience productive. The complexity of operating a multi-track program that engages different partner types – in various regions around the world, no less – takes tremendous effort and consistent execution.
What’s interesting about the 8×8 Open Channel Network program is that it’s running headlong into the traditional approaches of partner engagement where others are fleeing at an increasing pace. The current trend in channel program designs the flattening of the hierarchies. Vendors are increasingly attracted to the notion of no or few tiers, uniform partnership requirements, and consistent compensation and rewards. The idea is flat programs are easier to execute, give partners transparency into their expectations, and result in faster time to market and higher rates of return.
That’s not the case at 8×8. By having multiple tier-based tracks under the 8×8 Open Channel Network umbrella, DeLozier and his team are casting a wide net. The program intends to attract and engage partners on their terms and create pathways for even the lowliest performing partners to matriculate up.
The early returns on the program, expanded to global in July, are promising. DeLozier says channel partners account for 62% of 8×8 bookings – and that figure is rising. The number of master agents engaged in the program jumped from 6 to 24 in North America. And the number of VARs working with 8×8 is growing exponentially.
The 8×8 Open Channel Network is an example of what The 2112 Group calls “Missioned-Based Channels,” in which vendors develop go-to-market strategies that align with the roles played by different partners. 8×8 may have a common moniker for its program, but the tracks within hone in on the strengths of the participating partners’ models. That’s what’s likely driving the positive results, and will continue to attract new partners.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
