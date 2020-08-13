Security sponsored by Infoblox

CyCognito Courts Partners to Expand Cybersecurity Business

August 13, 2020

Startup rolls out global channel program and hires industry vet Carrie Roberts to lead partner efforts

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity startup CyCognito, almost two months after announcing a $30 million investment round, is launching a channel program to expand the reach of its platform, which is designed to enterprises identify exposed systems and eliminate the risk to them.