D&H Expands Hosted Security Offerings for MSPs, SMBs

August 14, 2020

Distributor joins SonicWall’s SECaaS and MSSP programs to offer subscription services

By Jeffrey Burt

D&H Distributing is giving MSPs and SMB end customers access to SonicWall’s firewalls and other security solutions through a subscription model that removes upfront costs and offers predictable monthly payments.