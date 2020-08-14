D&H Expands Hosted Security Offerings for MSPs, SMBs

Distributor joins SonicWall’s SECaaS and MSSP programs to offer subscription services

D&H Distributing is giving MSPs and SMB end customers access to SonicWall’s firewalls and other security solutions through a subscription model that removes upfront costs and offers predictable monthly payments.

The Lowdown: D&H this week said it is joining SonicWall’s Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and managed security services provider (MSSP) partner programs, a move designed to give channel partners and their clients the option of adopting the increasingly popular as-a-service model for their security needs.

The Details: SonicWall’s SECaaS program enables partners to provide the vendor’s firewalls with no upfront costs while the MSSP program offers the same benefits for non-firewall software. In addition, MPS and other partners can combined SonicWall’s hardware, maintenance, support, and subscription-based security services in a consolidated package that is managed by D&H, enabling the distributor to deliver the firewalls in a fashion similar to D&H’s Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) program.



Through this, MSPs are able to become MSSPs at a time when demand for managed security services is growing as organizations struggle to manage the increasing numbers and complexity of cyber-threats and the yawning security skills gap. The need for SECaaS capabilities also is coming from businesses that are increasingly embracing technology on a hosted basis as part of their larger digital transformation strategies.



At the same time, companies also are having to adapt to a workforce that has become widely remote due to social distancing and lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and promises to remain fairly hybrid even after the public health crisis has passed. The as-a-service model is attractive as they look for ways to deploy security across such a highly distributed environment.

The Impact: The market for hosted security offerings is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with a report from MarketsandMarkets saying the managed security services space will increase from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025. That represents a significant opportunity for MSPs that can expand their capabilities to become MSSPs.

The Buzz: “D&H has had a long-standing relationship with SonicWall. Their MSSP program can help companies to more quickly and seamlessly migrate to a scalable and cost-effective procurement model, while ensuring their customers always have superior firewall services in force,” said Jason Bystrak, vice president of D&H’s Cloud Business Unit. “The ability to obtain high-value solutions through a manageable monthly fee allows our MSPs to create more immediate ROI. This is opposed to paying upfront and waiting for hardware to justify its investment over time. It’s a huge advantage of the XaaS model.”



“D&H is a trusted partner and one of the go-to channel companies servicing resellers in the small business community. Their penetration in this market has helped drive the SMB segment forward,” said Dan Sell, worldwide sales director, SECaaS, and MSSP partner programs at SonicWall. “We’re confident their participation in our SECaaS and MSSP Programs will enhance the capabilities of small businesses, allowing them to affordably deploy a comprehensive range of security hardware, technical support, and firewall-related services. We’re excited to have D&H work with us on this program for the SMB partner community.”