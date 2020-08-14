FOSSA Debuts Partner Program for Enterprise Push

Company looks to expand open-source management platform beyond developers

FOSSA, which launched two years ago as an open-source management company targeting developers, is turning to channel partners to help it expand into the enterprise.

The Lowdown: The San Francisco-based company this week unveiled its new partner program and announced that Scott Andress, who has almost three decades in the tech field, will lead the effort.

The Details: FOSSA offers licensing, compliance, and vulnerability management capabilities at a time when open-source software is increasingly being embraced in the enterprise. The most high-profile example of that was IBM’s $32 billion acquisition last year of Red Hat, the most successful Linux software developer in the space. At the same time, longtime open-source opponent Microsoft in recent years has done an about-face on the technology, embracing open-source software and becoming a major contributor to open-source communities.



FOSSA officials argue that enterprise benefits of open-source solutions include lower costs, speed of development, and flexibility, but note that most companies don’t have a formal open-source program, which means time-consuming processes for manual code reviews, licensing issues, and managing software vulnerabilities.



FOSSA’s goal is to automate many of these processes and says relying more on partners will help expand its platform among enterprises. The program will give partners the ability to bring the platform to enterprises and extend their reach as FOSSA looks to expand through ISVs and cloud providers.



Andress brings range of sales, channel, and open-source experience to FOSSA. He spent more than seven years leading the channel business for Hortonworks, which created an open-source big data platform based on Hadoop and was bought by rival Cloudera last year, part of a larger consolidation push in the Hadoop space that also saw acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Background: FOSSA has seen some momentum over the past two years, collecting more than 7,000 customers, more than 20 build systems it supports, and more than 10 partners from the Open Software Forum.

The Buzz: “The opportunity FOSSA presents to the channel is phenomenal,” Andress said. “As the use of open-source software has grown exponentially in the enterprise over the last five years, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that organizations are effectively managing various licenses, security, and quality issues when utilizing open source software. Together with our partners, companies will now have the ability to automate this process to more programmatically mitigate risk and improve code quality. I’m thrilled to join FOSSA and look forward to our next phase of growth.”



“We launched FOSSA in 2018 as an open-source project with developers in mind,” CEO Kevin Wang said. “With more than one million downloads, we realized that there was great potential for FOSSA to move into the enterprise. Launching the partner program is the next natural step in the FOSSA journey. We are so excited to have a channel veteran like Scott join our team to develop and execute on our partner strategy. With his experience and the compelling benefits of our unique solution, we are poised to help our partners successfully develop deeper relationships with their customers.”