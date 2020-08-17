Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

MSPs Play Key Role in Multicloud Strategies: Virtustream

August 17, 2020

Study says 92% of businesses will maintain or grow the amount of money spent on cloud managed services

By Jeffrey Burt

MSPs are becoming increasingly crucial to enterprises that are migrating mission-critical applications to multicloud environments, according to a recent study by Virtustream, a cloud company owned by Dell Technologies.