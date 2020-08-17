IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Nvidia Adds Incentives, Tools to Fast-Growing Partner Program

August 17, 2020

GPU maker prepares for integration of channel initiatives from Mellanox, Cumulus Networks next year

By Jeffrey Burt

GPU maker Nvidia, which has seen its partner program grow to more than 1,500 participants over the past couple of years, is adding a range of new tools, incentives, and educational opportunities.