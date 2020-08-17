Nvidia Adds Incentives, Tools to Fast-Growing Partner Program

GPU maker prepares for integration of channel initiatives from Mellanox, Cumulus Networks next year

GPU maker Nvidia, which has seen its partner program grow to more than 1,500 participants over the past couple of years, is adding a range of new tools, incentives, and educational opportunities.

The Lowdown: Nvidia on Monday said it is adding to what’s available in the Nvidia Partner Network (NPN) in anticipation of rapid growth in the coming years, fueled in large part by the integration in 2021 of channel programs from networking technology vendors Mellanox and Cumulus Networks, which Nvidia bought over the past year.

The Details: Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, acquired Mellanox last year for $6.9 billion to grow its capabilities in the high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) spaces, and this year scooped up Cumulus, a player in the softwared-defined networking (SDN) space. The company will be integrating their partner programs into its own throughout 2021.



The additions to the partner program include:



>Added educational opportunities: New courses and enablement tools in healthcare, higher education, research, financial services, insurance, and retail, with more courses in energy and telecommunications coming next year; NPN Learning Maps enable partners to get up and running more quickly by building a Nvidia learning matrix.

>More tools and resources: New AI consulting services for data scientists and solution architects to build and deploy HPC and AI solutions; industry-specific marketing campaigns; and an enhanced NPN Partner Portal for greater access to Nvidia-built tools and data, such as partner rebate histories and registered opportunities.

>New incentives: A fixed back-end rebate for Elite-level compute and visualization partners, an improved quarterly performance bonus program, an expanded AI Champions Club to honor top sellers of Nvidia’s DGX systems for deep learning, and market development funds for Elite-level providers and integration partners.

>Expanded NPN categories: Solution advisors for storage solutions and mutual reference architectures as well as federal government systems integrators.

Background: Nvidia for more than a decade has aggressively grown the capabilities of its graphics chips, moving them beyond computer gaming to become integral to HPC, supercomputers, the cloud, and data center computing as well as emerging technology areas like AI, machine learning, analytics, and autonomous vehicles. The company is continuing to look for ways to increase capabilities in the data center and the cloud, illustrated by its acquisitions of Mellanox and Cumulus. Reports began circulating last month that Nvidia was considering buying chip designer Arm, which also over the past decade has been expanding its reach beyond smartphones and tablets into such areas as HPC, the Internet of Things (IoT), the cloud, and corporate data centers.

The Buzz: “Mellanox and Cumulus bring strong partners into the Nvidia fold focused on enterprise data center markets providing accelerated, disaggregated, and software-defined networking solutions to meet the exponential growth in AI, cloud, and high-performance computing,” Alan Da Costa, vice president of Nvidia’s Global Partner Organization, wrote in a blog post.