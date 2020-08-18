Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

AWS in Talks to Invest in Rackspace: Report

August 18, 2020

Speculation about the public cloud player taking a minority stake gives multicloud MSP a boost

By Jeffrey Burt

Two weeks after becoming a public company again, Rackspace Technology is getting a boost following a report this week that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is considering investing in the cloud services provider.