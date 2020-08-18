Cloud-Managed DDI: Solving Key Challenges for Borderless Enterprises

Dispersed networks need new network architecture

Enterprises are growing more dispersed and borderless. Essential talent, branch offices, facilities, and partners can be located anywhere in the world – and they need rapid and secure access to critical apps and data to keep business running smoothly. Yet the shift to leverage public, private, and hybrid cloud networking across the borderless enterprise is becoming more challenging. In a cloud-first world, the nexus of activity is no longer in the data center; it’s at the network edge. The hub-and-spoke way of networking can’t keep up with the soaring demand for direct-to-cloud access at the edge.



Organizations want to embrace the cloud and all its benefits – yet they need a simpler, more reliable way to manage network, devices, apps, and services across all locations. How can partners solve networking challenges at the edge with fewer enterprise resources and still replicate on-premises experiences for organizations? The answer is cloud-managed DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM).



By moving DDI from the appliance to the cloud, partners help organizations in centrally managing the borderless enterprise – and with far greater elasticity, reliability, security, and automation than traditional on-prem DDI solutions. In addition to optimizing network access and performance across all locations, cloud-managed DDI is also a key enabler of digital transformation for organizations.



The following five edge networking scenarios will demonstrate how cloud-managed DDI can solve many key challenges for a borderless network.



1. Centralizing Control of the Edge

Cloud-managed DDI offers a bridge that allows organizations to integrate core network services, bringing DNS, DHCP, and IPAM together on a unified platform. By replacing siloed on-prem DNS and DHCP controllers with cloud-native technology, organizations can take a huge step toward digital transformation through integrated DDI services they can centrally manage in the cloud across all locations, ensuring better branch performance, faster access to cloud-based applications, and higher availability.



2. Increasing Agility at the Edge

For some borderless enterprises, fully featured, enterprise-grade DDI services aren’t needed in all branch offices or remote sites. For example, an organization may already have a DNS service that meets all its needs in every location, but it wants to deploy only DHCP or IP address management services to small regional offices. Similarly, it may wish to expand DDI capabilities in some branches but not others.



It’s especially important for enterprises that are undergoing digital transformation to have the flexibility to roll out DDI capabilities incrementally. They may wish to upgrade DHCP in the near term while keeping their current IP address management solution. They need a DDI solution that protects them from overprovisioning services at remote sites that may go unused for some time.

Cloud-based DDI provides the flexibility and agility for enterprises to achieve the right size DDI implementation for every location.



3. Simplifying Application Access at the Edge

For the borderless enterprise, with growing numbers of remote workers and branch locations, simple, reliable access to mission-critical applications at the network edge is paramount. This requires organizations to move away from traditional MPLS architectures. Backhauling network traffic through the data center creates severe latency and bottlenecks for end users in branch offices and remote sites, preventing them from moving at the speed of business.



Modernizing with more agile cloud access to applications like Microsoft Office 365 requires a different infrastructure – one where DDI services can be delivered and managed centrally via the cloud and where traffic from remote locations can connect directly to the closest local PoPs in the cloud without the backhaul bottleneck.



4. Boosting Survivability at the Edge

When organizations depend on connecting vital manufacturing facilities to global supply-chain partners and remote offices, the term “mission-critical” takes on a whole new meaning. Add to that IoT devices that have to communicate 24/7 and reliability, redundancy, and survivability become essential.



Application latency isn’t the only downside to traditional backhauling of DNS and DHCP through a headquarters data center. If the link to headquarters goes down because of a power outage or natural disaster, remote locations aren’t able to reach the central data center for DNS and DHCP resolution. As a result, they lose access to the Internet and cloud-based apps. To ensure always-on networking for all locations, remote and branch offices need the ability to maintain DDI services locally.



5. Scaling at the Edge

Many high-growth companies today were started in cloud environments and their business is 100% cloud-based. It means no centralized data center – all apps and services are managed and delivered in the cloud. So when it comes to managing the growth of branch offices and remote locations, it’s challenging to find a solution that’s 100% cloud-ready. Typically, core DDI services like DHCP are managed by hardware routers or servers located at each site. A large enterprise may have hundreds of these throughout its borderless operations. These on-premises devices are often resource-intensive, error prone, cumbersome, and hard to scale. In addition, they provide no easy way to monitor and manage multiple locations.



For cloud-born businesses, cloud-managed DDI makes it simple to eliminate resource-heavy physical appliances in branch and remote offices. Instead, lightweight devices or virtual appliances can be deployed in all locations, which enables DDI to be centrally managed in the cloud across all sites.



In every one of these core benefit and success spotlight scenarios, there’s a common denominator: Traditional networking architecture is no longer effective for managing the explosion of workflow at the edge.



Mohammad Jamal Tabbara, senior solutions architect at Infoblox, is a sales oriented IT professional with 13-plus years of experience in IT pre-sales and sales, and as a systems engineer and network consultant engineer. Skilled in selling a wide range of platforms and solutions in different areas, he has worked with a number of vendors and solution integrators, including Cisco Systems, Dimension Data, and Juniper Networks, in various sectors – banking, education, government, and oil/gas, among them. Tabbara has had articles published in diverse technology magazines and holds several certifications, including CCIE and JNCIP.