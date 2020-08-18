Dell Taps Rola Dagher as New Channel Chief

ROLA DAGHER, NEW GLOBAL CHANNEL CHIEF AT DELL

Former Cisco executive takes over for Joyce Mullen, who left after 21 years with the company

Rola Dagher is returning to Dell Technologies to lead the tech giant’s channel efforts after spending more than three years with rival Cisco Systems.

The Lowdown: Dell this week named Dagher as its new global channel chief, replacing Joyce Mullen, who left earlier this month after 21 years with the company. Dagher will take over the job Sept. 7.

The Details: Dagher takes over a channel business that has been realigned to be simpler and more predictable and that allows the vendor to better support partners within regions. Dell is lining up the channel with core sales teams in each region, with channel sales aligned to the company’s North America and international sales leaders, which are John Byrne and Aongus Hegarty, respectively.



As part of the reshaped channel efforts, Dell also announced Diego Majdalani as new international channel lead, reporting to Hegarty. Majdalani had led sales for the Latin American region for seven years, a job that included experience with partners.



The regional channel leads – Alvaro Camarena (Latin America), Anwar Dahab (EMEA), Tian Beng Ng (APJ) and Frank Wu (Greater China) – will remain in their jobs, reporting to Majdalani. Gregg Ambulos, North American channel lead, will also remain in his role, reporting to Byrne. Meanwhile, Denise Millard will continue as global alliances lead, reporting to Bill Scannell, Dell’s president of, global sales and customer operations, and working closely with the channel teams.

The Impact: Dagher returns to Dell at a time when the company – like most established IT vendors – are moving rapidly to adapt to a business technology world that is becoming more data- and cloud-centric and increasingly decentralized. As organizations push forward with their digital transformation strategies – which have been accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic – they are pushing vendors for new tools and relying on channel partners to help them navigate the waters.

Background: Dagher spent almost five years with Dell, rising from executive sales director to vice president and general manager of the company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, before leaving in 2017. She spent the past three-plus years with Cisco as presidents of its Canadian business. Prior to joining Dell the first time in 2012, she spent 13 years with Bell Canada.

The Buzz: “Dell’s commitment to the channel is unwavering, and with Rola assuming the global channel chief role we’re poised to continue the winning streak we’ve been on since the formation of Dell Technologies,” Scannell said. “Rola is passionate about partners, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of a channel business that has grown to deliver $52 billion in orders revenue annually while driving greater clarity and predictability of engagement for our partners.”



“Partners are the foundation of our success today and tomorrow and I’m inspired by the passion and drive of Dell’s channel team,” Dagher said. “My commitment is to listen, learn, and lead through our partners to deliver best-in-class transformational solutions and a digital-first customer experience. I’m looking forward to building upon our deep relationships with partners and leading this incredible organization to further success.”