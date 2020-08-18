Channelnomics Original

ROLA DAGHER, NEW GLOBAL CHANNEL CHIEF AT DELL

Dell Taps Rola Dagher as New Channel Chief

August 18, 2020

Former Cisco executive takes over for Joyce Mullen, who left after 21 years with the company

By Jeffrey Burt

Rola Dagher is returning to Dell Technologies to lead the tech giant’s channel efforts after spending more than three years with rival Cisco Systems.