Alert Logic Launches Partner Program for MSPs

Initiative gives managed services providers access to MDR platform and related resources

Alert Logic is creating a program to encourage MSPs to adopt its advanced security offerings for end customers.

The Lowdown: The company, which sells a managed detection and response (MDR) solution, this week announced it is creating a tier within its larger Partner Connect program aimed at MSPs that want to leverage Alert Logic’s technology and related resources.

The Details: Through the MSP Connect Program, MSPs will get access to Alert Logic’s MDR Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based offering, which gives customers three options that come with various capabilities and pricing and delivers a scalable platform with such services as 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, threat hunting, analytics, and reporting.



The new program offers MSPs a range of benefits, including:



>Tailored pricing: The portable pricing accounts for market availability, can scale, and improves predictability for MSPs’ businesses.

>SOC-enabled NOCs: Designated security analysts deliver 24/7 monitoring and management by integrating and automating security operations center (SOC) and network operations center (NOC) processes.

>Branded security assessments: MSPs can embed security consultations and tools in their managed services, enabling them to offer customers assessments of their security posture.

>Managed account dashboards: Designed for MSPs, the easy-to-navigate dashboards include a summary of security data for all end customers and scorecards by account level.

>Engagement: The MSP program includes a cross-functional account team, a partner portal that gives MSPs access to sales tools and marketing support, and access to customized training, marketing campaigns, and operational playbooks

The Impact: Enterprises and SMBs already were increasingly moving to managed security services, but the COVID-19 pandemic – and the related economic fallout and highly distributed workforce – has accelerated the move. Market research firm Mordor Intelligence is forecasting the global managed security services space to jump from $27.7 billion last year to $64.73 billion by 2025, growing 15.2% a year during that time.



Alert Logic’s new MSP program gives managed service providers an MDR platform they can provide to their end users and will help the Houston-based company expand its market reach.

Background: Alert Logic, launched in 2002, has more than 4,000 customers and analyzes more than a billion security anomalies and more than 6 million security events every year. Among its partners are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Rackspace Technology. Along with the MPS program, Alert Logic also has partner programs for resellers and referrals.

The Buzz: “The Partner Connect MSP program is specifically geared to improve unit economics and derived value for Alert Logic’s strategic partners so they experience a positive impact on both their bottom- and top-line growth,” said Chad Bacher, senior vice president and general manager of global channels at Alert Logic. “By seamlessly integrating our fit-for-purpose design into the MSP‘s operating model, they are equipped to provide additional protection, insight, and response to their customers, significantly reducing time to cyber threat detection and remediation – a winning outcome for everyone.”



“Across the board, organizations are looking for cost-effective access to the advanced technologies and 24/7 experts needed to secure IT environments in today’s complex threat landscape,” said Annalea Ilg, chief information security 0fficer at Involta. “As a full-service MSP operating in a highly competitive market, Involta depends on innovative partners like Alert Logic for differentiated and flexible offerings to meet the unique and ever-changing security needs of our customers.”



“MDR providers deliver a range of capabilities to search and detect vulnerabilities, indicators of compromise, suspicious behavior, and advanced threats across the entire IT ecosystem, 24/7,” said Aaron Sherrill, senior analyst at 451 Research. “Enterprises are finding that MDR providers deliver collaborative and personalized services tailored for their organization, enabling security teams to quickly deploy and leverage capabilities that would otherwise take months, if not years, to build on their own.”