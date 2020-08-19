Veritas SaaS Backup Available on Ingram Micro Cloud

Marks data management vendor’s initial steps into as-a-service distribution

Ingram Micro is offering Veritas Technologies’ cloud-based backup solutions to channel partners through its online cloud marketplace.

The Lowdown: The two companies this week announced an expanded partnership that includes delivering Veritas’ SaaS Backup via an as-a-service distribution model, a new step for the Santa Clara, California-based data protection and availability solutions vendor.

The Details: The Veritas Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based offering is available now via the Ingram Micro’s U.S. Cloud Marketplace and will soon make its way to the distributor’s other cloud marketplaces. The SaaS Backup offering provides a range of data protection services, such as backup and recovery, for such SaaS applications like Microsoft Dynamics and Office 365, Google’s G-suite, and Salesforce.



Veritas also is planning on making other solutions – such as Backup Exec, a simplified backup offering that is managed through a single console – on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

The Impact: The rising adoption of such emerging IT trends as SaaS and the rapid growth in the amount of data being generated by enterprises are key factors that are driving the expansion of the cloud backup market, according to Verified Market Research. Cloud backup services can help drive down costs, improve efficiency, and give enterprises a single place to store their data. Verified expects the global cloud backup market to grow almost 26% a year, from $2.54 billion in 2019 to $14.18 billion by 2027.

The Buzz: “Organizations of all sizes are investing in digital transformation, including embracing cloud and SaaS applications,” said Simon Jelley, vice president of product management at Veritas. “This trend is also greatly accelerated by the changing workflow and workforce ushered in by COVID-19. With the rapid adoption of cloud and SaaS, organizations must ensure they don’t overlook the responsibility to protect all their business data. Data protection is not guaranteed by the cloud and SaaS application providers.”



“Taking our SaaS Backup solution to more than 20 countries through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace makes it easier for our mutual channel partners to keep their customers’ underlying data uniquely and proactively protected no matter how it is delivered,” said Mike Walkey, vice president of global channel and alliances at Veritas. “Together with Ingram Micro we are further enabling the success of our channel partners and keeping them informed of the latest innovations, threats and opportunities.”



“Tapping into the global buying power of the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace works to enable our partners to sell SaaS applications including Office 365, together with Veritas’ data management and protection solutions, helping us even better respond to the growing need for SaaS-based solutions, consumed on demand,” said Tim FitzGerald, vice president of the cloud channel at Ingram Micro.



“The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace has accelerated our multi-cloud strategy and empowered us to deliver sustainable business value and success to those customers who are working through, and want to simplify their digital transformation journey,” said Ingram Micro channel partner Doug Cole, owner of LH Computer Services. “It is great to see Veritas on Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, and the move will certainly help us enable customers with a more complete solution when migrating to the cloud and providing Veritas SaaS Backup as a complementary offering.”