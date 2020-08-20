ConnectWise Expands Security Education for MSPs, TSPs

Company also announces first cybersecurity-focused conference scheduled for the fall

ConnectWise is expanding the educational opportunities for technology services providers (TSPs) to grow their cybersecurity skills, including scheduling a two-day virtual conference in October.

The Lowdown: The introduction this week of the conference and other resources follow add onto efforts rolled out this year to help partners like TSPs and MSPs hone their security expertise, which is in growing demand from SMBs that are looking to the channel for cybersecurity help.

The Details: The latest offerings from ConnectWise include the ConnectWise Certify Advanced programs, 12-month courses that offers a roadmap toward the MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework to secure MSP networks and reduce their exposure to cyber-threats. MSPs in recent years have come under increasing attack by bad actors who see MSPs and their remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools as pathways into their customers’ environments.



The courses, run every month virtually, give MSPs access to ConnectWise instructors and certification teams as well as other service providers. There are three educations tracks for MSPs:



>Security Operations (SecOps): Technical implementation guidance is based on the MSP+ framework and the trac supports ConnectWise’s Fundamental and Advanced playbooks.

>Virtual Chief Information Office (vCISO): A focus is put on management to help MSPs build a cybersecurity program for their practices and develop service offerings for end customers.

>Advanced Sales: MSPs learn advanced techniques for finding, qualifying, and selling cybersecurity solutions in an aligned way.

Prices for the advanced courses start at $1,650 for one student and they are open to all industry partners, not only ConnectWise partners. Registration information can be found here.



The IT Nation Secure Conference will run Oct. 14-15 and will include keynotes, breakout sessions, security briefings, live lab, tabletop exercises, and product demos. Partners also will get first-hand experience dealing with cybersecurity challenges. Content and breakout sessions will address such areas as vCISOs, marketing, products designed for TSPs, and the human element in cybersecurity. More information can be found here. Registration will open no later than Sept. 1.

The Impact: SMBs and enterprises alike are embracing managed security services as they try to deal with the increasing number and sophistication of cyber-threats at a time when skilled security talent is difficult to find. The need for more cybersecurity expertise has grown with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has created highly decentralized business environments that includes many employees working remotely and expanded the attack surface for cyber-criminals. Analysts at Mordor Intelligence predict the global managed security services space will grow from $27.7 billion in 2019 to $64.73 billion by 2025.

Background: ConnectWise in recent months has put a focus on helping MSPs and other partners increase their cybersecurity skills. The managed service platforms and portfolio company in March looked to improve security in software development and a month later grew the cybersecurity training it offers TSPs. In June it unveiled its MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework.

The Buzz: “We’ve had more than 4,000 individuals complete the ConnectWise Certify Fundamentals class, making it clear there’s a huge need and appetite for more of this training. We’re committed to providing it and we’re excited to offer the next installment of courses in our Certify training program,” ConnectWise CEO Jason Mageesaid. “And, based on the overwhelming success of ConnectWise Certify, we decided to expand our IT Nation conference line-up by adding IT Nation Secure, a comprehensive conference dedicated to security education to help arm the IT Nation with the knowledge and expertise they need to better protect their SMB customers.”



“This is a can’t-miss event for our industry. The breadth and depth of the cybersecurity content at IT Nation Secure is what I’m most excited about for attendees,” said Jay Ryerse, CISSP and ConnectWise’s vice president of cybersecurity initiatives. “We are bringing cybersecurity to your home or office with thought-provoking content designed to educate and secure the IT Nation community. Highlights will include tabletop exercises for incident response, an opportunity to tour the dark web looking for stolen credentials or data, capture the flag games, and so much more.”