Getting SD-WAN into More Hands

Versa, Telesystem, Telarus partner to expand the reach of the network technology

Versa Networks, Telesystem, and Telarus are working together to get software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) into the hands of more enterprises and SMBs.

The Lowdown: Telesystem will serve as the operational support for the effort that is designed to move Versa’s SD-WAN products into the telecommunications agent channel, with Telarus working as the master agent.

The Details: The Telarus agents will get early access to sell Versa’s Secure SD-WAN offering and managed security capabilities within a single device. The agents also will have multiple consumption options to offer their end customers. In addition, Telesystem will be the central point of contact for projects involving Versa.



Telesystem, a voice, network, and managed security solutions provider, has deployed Versa SD-WAN technologies since 2017. In the new alliance announced this week, Telarus agents can rely on Telesystem will install, support, and manage Versa deployments.



Versa’s technology will be available via three consumption models:



>Versa Secure SD-WAN as a service: Aimed at large enterprises with complex network requirements that want to lean on Telesystem for support and deployment.

>Versa Titan as a service: This offers organizations a feature-rich but slimmed-down and lower-cost version of Secure SD-WAN.

>Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa Titan direct: Agents and end customer will be able to buy the networking vendor’s products directly, with Telesystem brokering the transaction and facilitating agent commissions and incents. Support will come from the agent or end client.

The Impact: SD-WAN is becoming increasingly popular in a cloud-centric and highly mobile world where applications and data are stored and access in a broad array of locations. Organizations look to SD-WAN to help reduce complexity, improve manageability, and optimize bandwidth in branch and other remote locations. Market research firm Futuriom is forecasting the SD-WAN market to grow from $2 billion this year to $4.6 billion by 2023, driven by demand for agile an secure connections to cloud applications.

The Buzz: “Versa has established clear industry leadership and continues to drive significant global momentum in the Secure SD-WAN and SASE markets,” said Michael Wood, chief marketing officer for Versa. “Telesystem has a unique high-touch approach and in-depth relationships in the agent channel, which we believe will accelerate the growth of Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE [secure access service edge].”



“It’s an honor for Telesystem to be considered to operationalize this product set for Versa in the agent channel,” said Bruce Wirt, Telesystem’s executive vice president and chief business development officer. “We’re excited to get this in the hands of our sales team, as well as the very capable hands of Telarus partners across the country.”



“Our relationship with Telesystem continues to grow and bear fruit,” Telarus co-founder and CEO Adam Edwards said. “Our partners have great confidence in Telesystem’s approach to managed solutions and their ability to customize deployments has quickly grown our base together well into the six-figure range in a short period of time. Adding Versa to the mix will be a win for all parties.”