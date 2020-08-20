Report: Borderless Orgs, WFH, Shifting IT Priorities Define Post-Pandemic World

COVID-19 forces enterprises to open up networks, rethink security strategies

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our world, not least of which is the way companies run their operations.



A recent study done by Zogby Analytics, and commissioned by Infoblox, reveals just how drastic the transformation has been – and will continue to be. Zogby surveyed more than 1,000 IT business decision-makers in nine countries and 25-plus industries.



Here are some of the key findings:



Enterprise borders are melting. Even before the pandemic, a centralized workforce was becoming less common as cloud computing took hold. COVID-10 accelerated that trend significantly. According to the Zogby survey, only 21% of companies had more than half of their employees working remotely before COVID-19, but that number will jump to 40% after the pandemic.



“If the borders were dissolving before, they’re exploding now,” said Anthony James, vice president of product marketing at Infoblox. “What we’ve seen is the idea that applications have moved outside the organization for most customers and enterprises. We used to build networks with stark, well-regimented borders – a protective barrier between the inside and outside environments – but that’s gone now.”



Organizations have changed their IT priorities. Only 16% of survey respondents said they haven’t shifted their IT resources as a result of COVID-19. Almost half – 46% — have started investing more heavily in cybersecurity, while 38% have shifted resources away from cybersecurity to focus on building their network infrastructures and setting up remote workers. At the same time, many organizations have become more lenient with their rules and policies surrounding collaborative apps such as Zoom, WhatsApp, and Houseparty. While only 18% of respondents allowed these apps to be used before COVID-19, that number has since jumped to 63%.



Cybersecurity presents a bigger challenge than ever. As COVID-19 forced employers to send staffers home to work, threat actors capitalized on the opportunity to exploit emerging network vulnerabilities. Nearly half of the global businesses surveyed (47%) said they’ve seen the number of attempted cyberattacks climb, with the biggest jumps reported in China and Australia and the smallest increases in the United Kingdom and Japan. In addition, the larger companies (in terms of both revenue and number of employees) are more likely to be targets of these attacks.



Many enterprises have turned to cloud security tools, particularly those in the DDI family (DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management) to secure their networks, with 60% implementing DNS services and 59% planning to make investments in those foundational security services.



“When employees are on-site, everything is going through the corporate network, but now, at home, we’re all relying on the tools that come with our devices – probably just a firewall and some antivirus programs. Threat actors know that many workers are outside corporate controls now,” said James. “Among respondents, 68% said better threat detection and mitigation technology would help enable remote work.”



Infoblox stands in a strong position to help companies ease the transition to a largely distributed workforce. The company’s applications and appliances address key challenges of the borderless enterprise.



BloxOne DDI – which manages DNS, DCHP, and IPAM – allows businesses with distributed networks and branch offices to optimize performance based on cloud-based applications and workloads, centralize control of DDI services on-site while integrating with cloud platforms; and gain visibility into all network assets in one place.



In the security arena, Infoblox continues to offer trial versions of its BloxOne Threat Defense, which works in tandem with existing defenses to protect networks; powers security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions; reduces time to investigate and remediate cyberthreats; optimizes security ecosystem performance; and reduces the total cost of enterprise threat defense.



For Infoblox partners, the pandemic has been a double-edged sword, at once presenting challenges and opportunities. While demand from customers has increased exponentially, taxing partner resources, enterprising solution providers have continued to build stickier relationships by helping clients maintain operations through the crisis and future-proof for a post-pandemic world.



Meanwhile, Infoblox has strived to make partners’ journey easier, offering free trials of its products, extending not-for-resale discounts, expanding rewards on its SPIFF program for new logos, and rolling out training and enablement programs geared at keeping channel players up-to-date and in the know.



“Right now it’s about helping partners understand the new paradigm for business – the highly distributed networks, work-from-home models, and pressing need for cybersecurity,” said James, adding that partners need to keep cloud top-of-mind without forgetting about customers’ existing on-premises systems. “How can they go through this transition process without investing too heavily in cloud offerings? We want them to be able to link back those cloud offerings to [on-prem] solutions and bring things back to the data center seamlessly if they need to.”