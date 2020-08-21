Infosys Makes Major Cloud Push with Cobalt

Suite of solutions and services aimed at making it easier for enterprises to embrace multicloud, hybrid cloud

Global systems integrator Infosys is rolling out a suite of platforms, solutions, and services aimed at help enterprises more easily move to the cloud and adopt cloud technologies.

The Lowdown: The company this week unveiled Infosys Cobalt, which includes more than 14,000 cloud assets and more than 200 cloud solution blueprints designed to help developers to create cloud-first applications.

The Details: With Cobalt, Infosys is making not only its own cloud capabilities available but also that of technology and business partners, an ecosystem of startups, and more than 30 providers of public and private cloud infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), applications, and security.



Eventually the Cobalt cloud community will be a mix of startups, partners, academic institutions, cloud developers, and gig workers, according to Infosys officials.



An example of the Cobalt blueprints is Enterprise Service Management Café, a solution powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and built atop the ServiceNow cloud platform that includes ready-to-launch applications.



Regulatory and security compliance and technical and financial governance also are included in every solution delivered. In addition, businesses also have access to Infosys Cobalt Labs, located at the company’s global digital centers, to help create new solutions and accelerate customers’ speed to market.

The Impact: Businesses already were migrating workloads and data to the cloud, with most adopting multicloud and hybrid cloud strategies, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that move as companies adapted to remote working models. According to a report by Snow Software, 60% of IT leaders are continuing to increase their overall use of the cloud and 91% are changing their cloud strategy because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Background: Cobalt is the latest push by the Bengaluru, India-based company to build out its cloud business. Infosys in 2018 bought Fluido and earlier this year Simplus, two Salesforce partners and cloud consulting and implementation companies.

The Buzz: “Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said. “The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors – speed to market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem. This is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt. With Infosys Cobalt, we will set up a proven and optimal foundation for cloud-led transformation that will accelerate the next phase of growth and market leadership for businesses.”



“Our clients operate in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They want to modernize and innovate at scale. They are looking to leverage this heterogeneous landscape, make the most of SaaS and PaaS capabilities, and power on-demand business solutions,” Infosys President Ravi Kumar said. “They need a strong pool of talent with specialist skillsets to solve these challenges. Infosys Cobalt, together with its rich ecosystem of partners and vibrant cloud community, is securely amplifying enterprise cloud ecosystems, enabling businesses to find faster, more innovative ways to respond to changing markets and drive business resilience.”



“As a part of Globalfoundries’ digital transformation, we’ve partnered with Infosys to help us establish a hybrid cloud foundation that will enable application and data migration to the cloud. We look forward to working with Infosys to differentiate our business solutions and deliver value to our clients worldwide,” said Priya Almelkar, Head of Digital Leadership at Globalfoundries.

“Cloud provides a platform for businesses to move at speed,” said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and CEO of Everest Group. “We are seeing rapid adoption of hybrid and multicloud environments. However, this transformation journey can be demanding as enterprises are flooded with a bewildering set of new options and associated complexities. In many cases this new operating model is proving difficult to master and is slow to yield the competitive advantages it promises. Infosys Cobalt is an effective antidote to these complexities and challenges and allows clients to focus on capturing the business results at speed that the move to cloud promised.”



“The cloud is the backbone of today’s enterprise technology,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Among our clients, we are seeing accelerating cloud adoption, using a hybrid, multicloud approach across public and private clouds, to design, launch, and scale new business models. Solutions such as Infosys Cobalt help organizations rapidly develop the business solutions they need today while also leveraging a vibrant cloud community to continue to innovate for the future. Such capabilities are a critical part of growing business resilience through digital transformation.”