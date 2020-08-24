Corona ‘Wrecking Ball’ Sends Companies Skittering Away From ‘Mother Ship’
August 24, 2020
Infoblox impresses on partners importance of security in the near and distant future
In many ways, the results of the latest survey from Infoblox (and conducted by Zogby Analytics) came as no surprise. They confirmed the fact that a distributed workforce – spurred by COVID-19 – is indeed here to stay.
As the pandemic forced companies to send employees home to work, the border between corporate perimeters and the outside world dissolved quickly, leaving businesses vulnerable to a number of problems, including network performance shortfalls and security breaches.
“There’s no question that the workforce is moving further away from the ‘mother ship’ because of the wrecking ball of COVID-19,” said Sandy Janes, senior director of Global Partner Programs & Operations at Infoblox. “Working remotely is old news, but what was different about this is the speed and scale at which it was done. We went from an environment where people worked casually from home, from time to time, to an environment where 100% of the workforce worked from home 100% of the time, and that switch was made in a day.”
The key now, as we move forward, is enabling channel partners to address the challenges that arise from the borderless enterprise and help their customers prepare for an uncertain future.
For solution providers, the focus for a long time to come will be security – helping clients patch up the holes that have opened up as a result of the work-from-home model and keep networks locked down as we forge ahead.
“In talking to CIOs, they went from a completely buttoned-up environment and then, post-COVID, they’re finding 40 to 100 holes in their security solutions,” Janes said. “Hackers have taken advantage of that. We’ve seen a 100% increase in phishing. This is something we need to double-down on.”
That’s in fact what Infoblox is doing, accelerating its efforts to enable partners through training, trial offers, and incentives. The company launched a number of virtual boot camps for its security solutions, pulling in members of its C-suite to check up on partners, solicit their feedback, and respond quickly to their needs and requests. Infoblox also rolled out “to and through” offers, allowing partners to secure their own WFH environments and those of their customers. And the vendor has seen an uptick in partner-initiated opportunities as a result of its incentive programs around margin.
One of Infoblox’s strengths lies in its proactivity. The company isn’t merely reacting to COVID-19 and the increasingly ominous threat landscape; it’s relying on its extensive expertise in DNS, network performance, and security.
“We were working on all this well before COVID-19. What we’ve put in place for WFH solutions – machine learning, threat intelligence, and analytics – was [intact] for years,” Janes said. “So we’re not reacting. Rather, we’re at a point where we can leverage what we’ve been working on for a long time.”
What Infoblox has been working on is a set of solutions built to provide network performance and visibility – the latter referred to by Janes as one of the “core elements for protecting the branch office and WFH environment.”
Janes said Infoblox’s messaging to channel partners is clear: Speed and scale without direction, security, or a security strategy – what’s happened as a result of COVID-19 – is a dangerous play. “What we’re urging partners to do is to consider DNS as they provide ecosystem security solutions to their customers,” she said, adding that DNS, though sometimes overlooked, “is the heartbeat of what partners can offer. It gets to the core of a customer’s network and really brings everything together. It’s the plumbing in the walls you don’t think about until it doesn’t work, and then the whole household – or business – comes to a halt.”
These borderless enterprises and WFH paradigms will have long-term implications, Janes pointed out. “This isn’t going to be a 6-month or a 1-year, or even a 5-year, Band Aid. It’ll have a longstanding impact on partners, so I encourage them to get in early by making sure they understand how to put this [DNS] as part of their security ecosystem offering because customers will increasingly need an all-in view,” she said. “They need an overarching security strategy that addresses a lot of their needs, not just WFH, and there’s no better player in the industry to do this than the technology partner.”
