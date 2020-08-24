Kaseya Adds E-Mail Protection Solution for MSPs, SMBs

Management solution provider scoops up Graphus to shield Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite inboxes

Kaseya has added automated cybersecurity e-mail protection in Microsoft Office 365 and Google’s G Suite offerings with the acquisition of Graphus.

The Lowdown: Graphus’ technology, which is aimed at offering an automated lightweight and easy-to-deploy solution to protect against phishing, ransomware, and other e-mail-based cyberthreats, will be integrated into Kaseya’s IT Complete management platform for MSPs and their SMB customers.

The Details: The solution from Graphus, which is based in Reston, Virginia, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to ward off threats to Office 365 and G Suite inboxes, not only of phishing and ransomware but also of spear-phishing, business e-mail compromises, account takeover, identity spoofing, and malware.



Kaseya in 2018 bought ID Agent, a dark web monitoring and security awareness training offering, and the addition of Graphus adds to Kaseya’s efforts to build out the security solutions it offers MSPs. Through Graphus, Kaseya customers can use the company’s automated e-mail defense offerings with their existing ID Agent Digital Risk Protection Platform, including Dark Web ID (for dark web monitoring), BullPhish ID (phishing simulation and cybersecurity awareness training), and Passly (security identity and access management).



Graphus’ technology can be activated in minutes across a network without e-mail routing changes and can be integrated into help desk operations. It offers three layers of protection for Office 365 and G Suite:



> TrustGraph: Automatically detects and quarantines malicious e-mails that get by an organization’s e-mail security platform or existing secure e-mail gateway.

> EmployeeShield: Puts an interactive warning banner atop suspicious messages to enable users to quarantine or mark the message with a single click.

> Phish911: Proactively quarantines suspicious e-mails for IT staffs to investigate before an employee gets access.



The Graphus solution also offers a dashboard to enable users to monitor for detected threats and take action in real time. It also generates security metrics reports that MSPs can use to inform their customers and that internal IT teams can use in security meetings with executives.



Graphus will operate as an independent business within Kaseya and be led by Manoj Srivastava, co-founder and CEO of Graphus.

Kaseya announced the acquisition Monday but did not release financial details.

The Impact: Security has continued to be a top-of-mind concern for both MSPs – which over the past several years have increasingly come under threat from bad actors who see them as pathways into their clients’ networks – and their customers. In a Kaseya survey, more than a third of MSPs said their businesses were more prone to attack than they were a year ago and 95% of MSPs said that some or most of their clients rely on them for cybersecurity plans.



In addition, e-mail security has become a more significant issue since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lock-down orders, which force most employees to work from home, increasing the attack surface for cybercriminals.

The Buzz: “The acquisition of Graphus catapults IT Complete to the next level and secures Kaseya’s position as the only comprehensive, tightly integrated, cost-effective platform in the industry to deliver all IT and security management needs for MSPs and SMBs in a single platform,” Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said. “Kaseya can speak to Graphus’ impressive capabilities firsthand, having been a customer for nearly a year. Like most other businesses, we face countless phishing and identity-spoofing attacks every week. As an Office 365 shop, we were relying on O365’s Advanced Threat Protection, but found a lot was still getting through. With Graphus protecting over 3,200 Kaseya inboxes and processing over 22 million of our e-mails, we’ve eliminated about 250,000 unsafe e-mails, quarantined nearly 15,000 phishing attacks, and blocked 3,400 executive spoofing and 2,400 impersonation attacks. Having seen these outstanding results for ourselves, I’m even more excited to extend the same unmatched protection to our customers so they can close the security gaps of their cloud e-mail platforms and, for MSPs, provide a low-cost solution to generate additional profits.”



“We’re thrilled to join the Kaseya family and integrate Graphus into Kaseya’s IT Complete platform,” Srivastava said. “We’ve already integrated Graphus and BullPhish ID to provide seamless provisioning of our automated phishing defense solution to existing BullPhish customers and are diligently working to build additional integrations into IT Complete. With phishing attacks on the rise, Kaseya customers can now amplify their existing suite of security tools with Graphus’ powerful automated e-mail defense to create the most comprehensive, end-to-end security stack possible.”