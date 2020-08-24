Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Kaseya Adds E-Mail Protection Solution for MSPs, SMBs

August 24, 2020

Management solution provider scoops up Graphus to shield Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite inboxes

By Jeffrey Burt

Kaseya has added automated cybersecurity e-mail protection in Microsoft Office 365 and Google’s G Suite offerings with the acquisition of Graphus.