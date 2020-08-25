Channelnomics Original

Ingram Micro
Technology

Ingram Micro Reportedly Target of Acquisition Talks

August 25, 2020

Platinum Equity is in negotiations to buy the IT distributor from debt-ridden owner HNA Group

By Jeffrey Burt

A private equity firm reportedly is in negotiations to buy global IT distributor Ingram Micro for $7 billion from its financial troubled owner, Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.