Zoom Outage Leaves Users Unable to Collaborate

August 25, 2020

Company’s cloud collaboration services were down for more than four hours

By Jeffrey Burt

Zoom, which has become a lifeline for many businesses and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered a multi-hour outage this week that made it impossible for many users in the United States and UK to sign on and use the service.