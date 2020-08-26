Augmentt Helps MSPs Manage ‘SaaS Sprawl’
August 26, 2020
New venture addresses widespread transition to SaaS and cloud
Derik Belair and Gavin Garbutt seem to have a knack for launching new businesses at the right time – even if outward appearances would say the contrary.
Amid the dot-com bust in Ottawa, Ontario, 20 years ago, they rolled out N-able Technologies, an IT management software firm, even though it didn’t look like the market would cordially welcome new ventures. Despite that, the company soared, reaching nearly $30 million in annual revenue by the time Belair and Garbutt sold it to SolarWinds in 2013.
Today, the two MSP veterans have unveiled a new enterprise, this time smack in the middle of a global pandemic and economic downturn. With a mission to help SMEs manage SaaS sprawl, Augmentt Technology enters the field with the backing of a cadre of MSP experts. As cloud and SaaS applications and services take hold among organizations across the board, Augmentt is positioned to enable MSPs to manage those fast-growing ecosystems.
“The pandemic has really put a lot of strain on organizations that weren’t as well-prepared for work-from-home and BYOD,” said Belair, co-founder and CEO of Augmentt. “All of a sudden, the SaaS explosion really went through the roof. People at home started using whatever tools they needed to get their jobs done. A lot of times there wasn’t coordination between the head office and what the employees were using. What it’s done is increase the whole shadow IT component, which is this massive sprawl of SaaS applications that’s unmanaged and uncontrolled.”
With Augmentt, MSPs can keep that sprawl in check for their clients, using the company’s portfolio of solutions: Discover, Optimize, and Manage. Those three offerings work in tandem to provide MSPs with the data and analytics they need to identify and manage shadow IT, enforce security policies around SaaS, make smart decisions about customers’ technology ecosystems, and reduce costs.
The pandemic has spurred quite a bit of belt-tightening on the part of businesses as they strive to juggle resources and streamline budgets. “Companies are asking how they’re going to figure out what apps they’re using and how they’re going to stop wasting so much money,” said Belair. “The SaaS bills are really getting up there. It’s like death by a thousand cuts. And there’s really no easy way for an organization that’s a heavy SaaS user to control all that.” Until now.
Belair said the problem runs deeper than many execs even realize. When asked to take a guess at how many apps they use in their organizations, customers usually say 50 or 60. In actuality, most are using 1 to 1.5 apps per employee, “so a 100-person shop is likely using 100 to 150 apps,” he said. That stat raises more than a few eyebrows and spurs clients to investigate SaaS usage further to find out who’s using what, how often, at what cost, and to achieve what level of productivity.
The MSP is the perfect candidate to help with this, Belair added. “You’re already doing security services. You’re already running monthly reports,” he said. “If you can do a discovery of what SaaS apps the client is using, it becomes a springboard into launching a deeper investigation and asking questions like, ‘Why are we using five tools that are doing the exact same job?’ Let’s start updating security policies. Let’s start blocking. Let’s start de-licensing some of this stuff.
To start, Augmentt has its sights set on three primary markets – Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom – primarily because companies in those regions tend to be forward-thinking and open to change, Belair said.
Naturally, Augmentt’s offerings are key to its value proposition, but the real secret sauce is its MSP enablement. “Products are great, but MSPs want to know how a product turns into a service offering, and this can’t be a ‘figure it out yourself’ situation,” Belair said. “You’re going to see a lot of smart support and programs from us around making MSPs successful. Our goal is to help them get to that next level of services. And if we can make money at that and build products to support it, then we have a winning formula.”
Augmentt’s enablement framework includes Augmentt Academy, an online learning platform that gives MSPs access to training, strategies, and go-to-market content around SaaS service delivery; Augmentt Assist, a supplemental service program to help MSPs build their SaaS operation centers, enhance their overall service expertise, and complete very specific SaaS projects – around administration or integration, for example; and Freemium, a go-to-market model giving MSPs unlimited Essential licenses to upsell services and perform SaaS audits.
In a nutshell, Augmentt aims to boost MSPs’ service businesses on the SaaS side of the house. Even the name of the company is a nod to its mission statement – building on, or augmenting, MSPs’ existing capabilities.
“Our job is to give MSPs the knowledge they need, then help them take that knowledge, package it up into an offering, and go to market,” Belair said. “We’ll either help them or find somebody who can. That’s because we had to do it all ourselves at one point, so it makes a lot of sense for us to pass that know-how along.”
