Cisco Buying BabbleLabs to Tamp Down Meeting Noise

August 26, 2020

Startup’s technology uses AI techniques to help distinguish between human voices and background sounds

By Jeffrey Burt

Cisco Systems is buying startup BabbleLabs and its artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the quality of its Webex collaboration offerings at a time when many employees are still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.