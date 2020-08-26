Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Keeping MSPs on Alert

August 26, 2020

SaaS Alerts platform helps MSPs monitor customer cloud-based apps for cyberthreats

By Jeffrey Burt

SaaS Alerts is rolling out a platform designed to make it easier for MSPs to monitor and protect that fast-growing numbers of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications that their end customers are adopting.