Keeping MSPs on Alert

SaaS Alerts platform helps MSPs monitor customer cloud-based apps for cyberthreats

SaaS Alerts is rolling out a platform designed to make it easier for MSPs to monitor and protect that fast-growing numbers of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications that their end customers are adopting.

The Lowdown: As part of its effort to rapidly expand the reach of the platform, the Wilmington, North Carolina, company also officially launched its MSP Resilient Response (MRR) program, which will give MSPs with free and unlimited use of the platform through Oct. 1.

The Details: The multi-tenant platform correlates data from across multiple SaaS applications, including Microsoft Office 365, Google’s G Suite, Salesforce, and Dropbox. Through the offering, MSPs can monitor their customers’ environments and detect cyberthreats like data theft and data that is at risk due to employees’ intentional or unintentional actions.



SaaS Alert intends to add support for additional SaaS applications – including Box and Slack – in the near future.



The SaaS Alerts platform, which was announced this week, also integrates with professional services automation (PSA) tools, including Kaseya BMS business management solution, to improve alert response, and includes an email connector into other PSA and IT service management (ITSM) solutions. The platform can onboard customers within minutes and quickly adapt to how MSPs do business.

The Impact: Enterprise and SMB adoption of SaaS applications has only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent report by market research Blissfully found that 68% of companies are at least mostly use SaaS applications and 23% are solely using such applications. The average SMB employee is using eight SaaS applications.



As end customers increase their use of SaaS applications and come under greater threat from cyber-criminals, MSPs will need tools to increase their capabilities of monitoring those organizations’ infrastructure and detect attacks and vulnerabilities.

The Buzz: “The migration of businesses to SaaS applications is exploding with products like Microsoft Office 365 reaching nearly 258 million paid seats,” said Keith Engelbert, managing partner for SaaS Alerts. “The global pandemic has dramatically shifted how people work and as a result, organizations have scaled up their use of cloud applications to support collaboration and productivity from home. This new dynamic is a breeding ground for hackers and bad actors who undoubtedly will use this opportunity to cripple small business customers even further. We hope SaaS Alerts will support MSPs in their fight to protect SMBs and we’re excited about the positive feedback we’ve received from our initial customers.”



“We love the product, it’s delivered on its promises,” Lockedheart Technologies CEO Christian Cantrell said. “SaaS Alerts allows us to better protect our customers’ SaaS applications and gives us a tool to demonstrate to our clients that we are proactively doing our job. We’re able to check in with customers the moment we see important alerts such as ‘a new device has been detected.’ I’m excited to have a tool that helps us continue to show our customers the value we bring – which isn’t always apparent even when we’re doing a great job of keep things running smoothly. I think this will quickly become an essential tool for driving our growth and profitability.”



“Our service provider connected our Microsoft 365 tenant to SaaS Alerts for us to co-manage. We immediately saw unauthorized attempts to access some of our user accounts and we also surfaced user accounts that were no longer in use and could be eliminated,” said Bill Mannix, manager of IT services for Arts Quest. “Our savings alone on those licenses cover the cost of SaaS Alerts with our MSP. While I’m in the habit of checking the console regularly, I appreciate knowing that my MSP is also getting alerts and has our back freeing me up for other tasks.“