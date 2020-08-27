Druva Adds Tech Data to Partner Lineup

TIMM HOYT, GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT OF PARTNERS AND ALLIANCES FOR DRUVA

Data management company inks distribution deal as part of larger strategy to drive growth via the channel

Cloud data management vendor Druva this week signed a distribution agreement with Tech Data, adding a major channel player to its year-old Druva Compass partner program.

The Lowdown: The alliance with Tech Data is part of a larger push by Druva to accelerate its growth through partnerships. Tech Data has more than 125,000 IT reseller customers and a presence in more than 100 countries that Druva, headquartered in Pune, India, hopes to leverage.

The Details: Druva offers a cloud-based data management and protection platform that is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and is offered as a service. The company sees the cloud as a way of helping end customers drive down their costs by as much as 50% while enhancing the management and security of their data at a time when the amount of data continues to skyrocket and the number and complexity of cyberattacks are increasing.



The amount of data being created is expected to grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025 and span a range of platforms and distributed locations. The company’s goal is to give companies a single platform to manage their data and ensure security and regulatory compliance not only in the cloud but also in data centers and at their endpoints.



The agreement with Tech Data not only will give Druva customers and partners access to the distributor’s large number of resellers but also to such tech partners as AWS, VMware, Microsoft, and Nutanix.

The Impact: Partners are foundational to Druva’s expansion plans, with Timm Hoyt, global vice president of partners and alliances, writing in a blog post that “a cornerstone in our customer engagement is our solution partner community that is driving access to new markets and customers.”

Background: Druva signaled its intention to leverage partnerships last year, when it rolled out the Druva Compass program. At the time, the company – which had just joined the Unicorn Club as a private company with a valuation of more than $1 billion – said that 90% of its sales were done either through or with partners. The introduction of a revamped and renamed partner program came with such benefits as expanded training on cloud technologies and architectures related to AWS and VMware.



The distribution agreement with Druva comes less than two months after private equity firm Apollo Management closed its $5.5 billion acquisition of Tech Data and a plan to invest $750 million to digitally transform the distributor’s business.

The Buzz: “We are seeing the realization of the future of business and it’s powered by cloud,” Hoyt said. “Businesses are facing one of the most challenging periods in modern business, and with the addition of Tech Data to our existing ecosystem of outstanding channel partners, we will be able to reach more customers faster and with greater resources. We are passionate about helping organizations unlock the value of their data in the cloud and look forward to working with Tech Data to supporting even more organizations on their journey to the cloud.”



“Enterprises are increasingly looking for cloud-based alternatives to legacy solutions,” said Mike Heintzelman, vice president of global vendor solutions at Tech Data. “We look forward to working closely with the Druva team and helping more businesses reimagine data protection in the cloud era.”