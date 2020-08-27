Security sponsored by Infoblox

Infoblox

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
TIMM HOYT, GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT OF PARTNERS AND ALLIANCES FOR DRUVA

Druva Adds Tech Data to Partner Lineup

August 27, 2020

Data management company inks distribution deal as part of larger strategy to drive growth via the channel

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud data management vendor Druva this week signed a distribution agreement with Tech Data, adding a major channel player to its year-old Druva Compass partner program.