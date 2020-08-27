Juniper, Netcracker Offer Network Management Solution

MSPs can use Enterprise Service Automation for WAN, LAN, and WLAN environments

Juniper Networks and Netcracker Technology are launching a joint solution designed to enable MSPs to manage their LAN, WAN, and WLAN environments leveraging automaton and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The Lowdown: The new offering announced this week, Enterprise Service Automation, is based on technology Juniper’s Mist AI business and Netcracker’s digital business support system and operations support system (BSS/OSS) product portfolio.

The Details: Through the Mist AI technology, Juniper delivers automation and self-driving capabilities to MSPs, enabling them to unify the management of their myriad networks. Netcracker brings end-to-end service orchestration and a digital marketplace that automates the lifecycle of services across multiple networks domains that can be managed from a single point.



MSPs can use the solution to not only bring such capabilities to their end customers but also to offer a branded self-service portal that enterprises can use to add capacity and functionality, view reports, and manage their networks.



The combined solution will deliver a range of benefits to MSPs, including:



>Automated service provisioning and lifecycle management from client devices into the cloud.

>Analytics and insights based on AI and driven from data around user interactions, alerts, and diagnostics and correlated across the LAN and WAN.

>An industry-standard solution with open APIs to extend the capabilities into other network domains, such as 5G and transport networks.

>A platform for new advanced wireless location services like asset location, user engagement, and contact tracing based on Juniper Mist’s virtual Bluetooth LE technology.

The Impact: Unified network management is becoming an increasingly important capability for both channel partners and their end customers as enterprises become more distributed and networks stretch from data centers and branch offices out into the cloud and the edge. Automation and AI are key tools for delivering real-time insights that also can help protect against the growing number of cyberthreats that are targeting networks. Grand View Research is forecasting the network management systems market to grow 10.2% a year, reaching $11.94 billion by 2025.

The Buzz: “The growing complexity of enterprise IT with increasing IoT, cloud applications and remote operations calls for a new networking approach,” Nutcracker CTO Bob Titus said. “By combining the network, security and orchestration strengths from Juniper and Netcracker as strategic partners, we can help CSPs solve these complex issues for their enterprise customers, creating additional value deep inside the organization.”



“For many enterprises, meeting the demands of an increasingly complex and dynamic network environment is an uphill battle,” Juniper CTO Raj Yavatkar said. “Through this expansion of our long-standing relationship with Netcracker, we can combine our industry-leading technology to offer a strategic value proposition to service providers and deliver end-to-end SLAs with fully managed enterprise networks. This approach can help increase revenues and profitability with existing customers as well as expand an SP’s managed services into new B2B vertical markets, leveraging new opportunities in the 5G era.”



“Juniper and Netcracker Enterprise Service Automation brings new levels of suppleness and flex to service orchestration and automation. Providers that opt to weave Enterprise Service Automation into their enterprise offerings and service delivery platforms stand to gain an elevated competitive position against rivals,” said Joel Stradling, lead analyst at Clavem Research. “Blending Juniper’s secure software-driven networking and Mist AI with Netcracker’s OSS/BSS skillsets and a Digital Marketplace accomplishes wide-ranging service provider digital objectives, spanning all the way from local site-based infrastructure deep into the LAN, up to the network edge, WAN, and cloud.”