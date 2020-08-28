Aptean Unveils Partner Program for Food, Beverage Industry

ERP software vendor wants channel to help it expand in such areas as EMEA, Latin America, and Asia

Aptean is turning to the channel to extend the geographical reach of its industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for the food and beverage market.

The Lowdown: The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company this week launched a new global partner program that officials hope will help Aptean grow the presence of its Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP platform offerings for such areas as central, finance, and supply chain management into regions like Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

The Details: The Aptean Food and Beverage Partner Program kicked off with Velosio, iPlan Global, Notora, Olivia Sistemas SL, and Rodl and Partner as charter members that Aptean can support and reward as they sell and service its software for both on-premises and cloud environments.



The program is open to long-term partners in the noted regions as well as North America. In order to qualify, there are specific criteria that partners must meet that include requirements in training, certification, and business volume. They then can receive benefits that include training, access to the latest Aptean technology, sales and service support, marketing help, and ongoing education.

The Impact: Aptean, which has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, offers a range of solutions – including ERP, supply chain and asset management, and payment solutions – designed for manufacturers and distributors in specific industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Background: The day before announcing the partner program, Aptean officials said the company is buying Innovative Systems, which sells ERP and electronic data interchange (EDI) software solutions and support services to the apparel, footwear, and accessories industries in North America.

The Buzz: “Aptean’s Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program recognizes those who have proven to be trusted advisors to their clients and are committed to the food and beverage industry. Additionally, our partners are uniquely positioned to provide the highest quality of service, technology and expertise to ensure customers achieve success with our unified ERP system,” said Bob Kocis, chief revenue officer at Aptean.



“Our partnership with Aptean has strengthened our ability to meet the evolving requirements of food and beverage organizations. Together, we provide the ability to operate more effectively by enhancing visibility and creating more efficient, profitable business practices. Our team is looking forward to gaining momentum in the market, supported by Aptean’s partnership approach, delivering on our mutual vision and success,” said James Bowman, chief revenue officer and chairman of the board at Velosio.



“We are thrilled to be part of the team providing Aptean’s industry-specific ERP solutions to food and beverage suppliers in our market,” Notora founder and CEO Thomas Blak said.