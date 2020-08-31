Channelnomics Original

Technology

Pandemic Demand Buoys PC, Chromebook Vendors

August 31, 2020

Inventory shortages and order backlogs persists as demand outstrips vendor capacity

Channelnomics Staff

While the COVID-19 pandemic keeps the world awash in bad news, PC vendors are experiencing an unexpected boost in sales as demand for PCs and Chromebooks surge as a result of more professionals working from home and students settling into a remote-learning paradigm.

While the demand is good news for PC vendors and partners, customers are experiencing the downside of inventory shortages and fulfillment delays — which is particularly problematic for the start of the school year.