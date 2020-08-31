TSG Helps Partners Get Skin in the Startup Game
August 31, 2020
By helping solution providers invest in vendors, industry veteran Chad Cardenas is changing the nature of go-to-market partnerships
“Skin in the game” is a common expression that reflects how businesses or people have a greater interest in participating in facilitating a mutual outcome because they have a vested interest. That’s the entire idea between The Syndicate Group, a special kind of venture capital group that gives solution providers a stake in potentially lucrative startups.
TSG, the brainchild of channel and venture investment veteran Chad Cardenas, creates value on several levels.
1) Startups gain access to working capital required to develop their business
2) Solution providers get stakes in early-stage technology companies that, potentially, will produce high-value returns
3) The startup benefits from having investments from partners that have an interest in seeing the company succeed
While TSG works with other investment firms to secure positions in funding rounds, the genius is the last point: Making partners feel responsible for the success of a startup.
Startup technology companies – regardless of their innovations or promise – often struggle to attract the interest or engagement of solution providers, particularly those that have the market reach and can accelerate sales. Solution providers tend to gravitate toward vendors that have built-in customer purchase consideration. Spending time on raising customer awareness is time-consuming and extends sales cycles.
The TSG strategy goes beyond the monetary investment. Solution providers buying into the investment pool are also committing their partnership. If they choose, they become the pillars of the startup’s channel. This isn’t a free exercise. The investing solution providers go through the typical qualification process. They also earn money by promoting, selling, and supporting the products of the companies in which they invest.
Vendors often struggle to get partners to engage in their programs. Even large vendors with mature programs ply their partners with incentives and rewards to stimulate go-to-market activity. By getting solution providers to put “skin in the game,” TSG is increasing the odds that the startup will have a more engaged channel to take it to market.
Investing always comes with risk. TSG is aware that many solution providers cannot absorb the same risks as institutional investors. The model works by creating a funding pool that buys minority positions in vendors. This way the risk is distributed and proportionate.
Cardenas, the former president and chief innovation officer of solution provider Trace3, is applying more than theory at TSG. His previous company, InstantScale Ventures, had a successful run backing companies that include CrowdStrike, Nutanix, Skyhigh Networks, and AppDynamics. Based on this experience, TSG believes it will produce 2x to 5x returns on investment for its participating solution providers.
TSG also has the support of industry stalwart advisors, including Mohit Aron, the co-founder of Nutanix and founder of Cohesity, and Dan Warmenhoven, former chairman and CEO of NetApp. TSG has investments in companies, including Cohesity, Harness, Bitglass, Trifacta, VAST Data, and BigPanda.
“Aligning the interests of the channel with winning blue-chip technology companies is our recipe for huge success. We are not only incredibly selective about the caliber and quality of companies that we invite into our program, but we also only seek those companies that we know we can strategically support,” said Cardenas.
In his 2018 book, “Skin in the Game,” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb talks about the need to take risks to receive a greater share of the reward. TSG is applying that very principle to get partners to have real interests in the success of innovative companies. While few other investment groups have this approach, it does show promise for changing the dynamic in the vendor-partner go-to-market relationship.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
