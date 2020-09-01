Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Ingram Micro, ScanSource Feel Pandemic Pressure

September 1, 2020

The distributors report declining sales in the last quarter as COVID-19 shifted buying patterns

Channelnomics Staff

If distribution is a bell weather of industry economic health, the quarterly financial reports of Ingram Micro and ScanSource show the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the tech industry and two-tier channel sales.