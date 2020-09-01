IT By Design Unveils Initiatives to Elevate MSPs

New education, enablement programs to provide MSPs with training and resources to expand capabilities, performance

IT By Design built its business on providing managed service providers with access to engineering talent and resources to augment their capabilities and close capacity gaps. It’s now launching new training and enablement resources to help MSPs up their game in an increasingly dynamic and evolving market.

The Lowdown: During its second Build IT event, IT By Design unveiled Build IT University — or Build IT U — an online education and community program through which MSPs can can access new skills, best practices, and connections to peers. Build IT U is the cornerstone of a series of IT By Design enablement and empowerment initiatives, including MSP Compass (a service for helping guide business development), Build IT Peer Groups, and One-Stop NOC (network operations center) for MSPs that don’t want to administer their own remote management tools.

The Details: Build IT U is the cornerstone of IT By Design’s education and enablement initiatives. The fee-based program has three tiers that allow MSPs to gain access to an ongoing series of education content, community-based best practices, and peer-to-peer interaction and accountability.



Complementing Build IT U is the Build IT Peer Groups, which provide the same community-based approach to education, skill-building, business development, best practices sharing, and performance accountability.

The Impact: The premise of IT By Design’s initiatives is that MSPs need more than just support and on-demand resources such as those provided by the company. Instead, IT By Design submits that MSPs need stronger foundations on which to make sound choices for their businesses and their customers.

Background: IT By Design’s Build IT U and Build IT Peer Groups are following in the well-worn paths of previous and ongoing education and community programs, including HTG Peer Groups, ConnectWise’s communities, and CompTIA’s MSP training and community system. While the channel has ample resources for MSP peer-led and self-development, the creation of communities creates the glue that brings and holds MSPs together in mutual improvement.