Zoom Adjusts Forecast, Soaring to New Heights

September 1, 2020

The video conferencing company’s new outlook does not see an end to remote working, learning

Zoom is now a verb. Because people are routinely “zooming” into virtual meetings, the company zoomed past its quarterly earnings forecast. Expecting the trend to continue through the end of the year, Zoom is elevating its sales forecast by more than 30% as it converts more free users to paid.