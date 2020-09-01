Zoom Adjusts Forecast, Soaring to New Heights

Courtesy of Zoom Communications

The video conferencing company’s new outlook does not see an end to remote working, learning

Zoom is now a verb. Because people are routinely “zooming” into virtual meetings, the company zoomed past its quarterly earnings forecast. Expecting the trend to continue through the end of the year, Zoom is elevating its sales forecast by more than 30% as it converts more free users to paid.

The Lowdown: Following a blowout of its first-quarter earnings, in which sales tallied $664 million or 355% growth year over year, Zoom management adjusted its fiscal year 2021 forecast from $1.8 billion to $2.39 billion.

The Details: Zoom’s sustained performance is due to ongoing pandemic conditions, in which businesses will continue to rely on video conferencing platforms to maintain operations as employees work from home. Zoom is also benefiting from distance learning, facilitating virtual classrooms for students that can’t or opt-out of attending school. While the pandemic is creating the conditions in which Zoom is thriving, the growth is coming from the conversion of the company’s massive install base of free users to paid accounts.

The Impact: Before 2020, Zoom was a plucky upstart video conferencing service challenging incumbents such as Cisco’s Webex, LogMeIn’s GoToMeeting, and the variety of Microsoft products. Known for its simplicity , Zoom took off during the pandemic as users flocked to the ease-to-use conferencing service. While Zoom is benefiting from the pandemic conditions, it’s not alone. Other video conferencing and unified communications services — including Cisco, Microsoft Teams, Verizon BlueJeans, and Google Meet are all gaining traction as the work-from-home trend continues.