PC Demand, Sales Continue to Soar, For Now

September 2, 2020

IDC predicts that PC sales will remain strong through the end of the year before slumping again in 2021

Channelnomics Staff

Sales of personal computers soared 3.3% in the first half of 2020, due largely to the shift to remote working during the pandemic. IDC says demand for PCs — traditional computers, tablets, and workstations — will continue through the end of the year before resuming the decade-long decline trend in 2021.