RSA CEO Rohit Ghai

RSA Officially Independent of Dell

September 2, 2020

Under private equity ownership, the security company will focus on risk management and identity management

RSA, the company that brought the world the encryption algorithms that secure data, is once again an officially independent company following its separation from Dell Technologies.