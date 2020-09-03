Intel Going on the Offensive with Tiger Lake

Intel CEO Bob Swan (left) tours the development facility of the Tiger Lake processor in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Photo courtesy of Intel)

The new processor and marketing campaign, “Project Athena,” aims to reclaim confidence, market share lost to rivals

Intel, the vaunted chipmaker shaken by increasing competitive pressure and supply chain disruptions, is going back on the offensive to reclaim customer confidence and market share with Tiger Lake, the 11th generation of its flagship processor.

The Lowdown: The new processor — which will debut in PCs manufactured by Dell, Samsung and other vendors in time for the holiday season — boasts faster speeds, lower power consumption to extend battery life, and ability to squelch background noise for video conference calls.

The Details: Released concurrently with Tiger Lake is Intel Evo, the ultrabook design that uses the new processor. Intel Evo, the company says, is a design foundation that provides PC manufacturers to create machines with high performance and superior user experience. Backing up the Tiger Lake and Intel Evo launch is Project Athena, a co-branding and marketing campaign to promote the value of the new computing platform.

The Impact: Intel’s product and promotional campaigns intend to reverse a string of losses suffered by the chip designer and manufacturer. Intel continues to battle back supply chain shortages and disruptions that started in 2018. Additionally, Intel is looking to recapture market share losses to rivals, including AMD, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor, which have expanded inroads into the once-impenetrable Intel customer base. The launch of Tiger Lake comes ahead of Apple’s discontinuation of Intel chips in favor of its own design.

The Buzz:

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. “From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible.”



“The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics are delivering incredible performance and responsiveness to enable Windows customers around the world to be more productive and have fun today and in the future,” said Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft.



“Based on extensive and deep collaboration between Intel and Google, we’re able to optimize the user experience, and we are thrilled to be bringing the next-generation of Chromebooks to market powered by 11th Gen Intel Core,” said John Solomon, vice president of ChromeOS.

