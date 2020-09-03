Channelnomics Original

Technology
Intel CEO Bob Swan (left) tours the development facility of the Tiger Lake processor in Hillsboro, Oregon. (Photo courtesy of Intel)

Intel Going on the Offensive with Tiger Lake

September 3, 2020

The new processor and marketing campaign, “Project Athena,” aims to reclaim confidence, market share lost to rivals

Channelnomics Staff

Intel, the vaunted chipmaker shaken by increasing competitive pressure and supply chain disruptions, is going back on the offensive to reclaim customer confidence and market share with Tiger Lake, the 11th generation of its flagship processor.