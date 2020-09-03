Channelnomics Original

Microsoft Makes Surface Hub 2 More User-Friendly

September 3, 2020

Addition of Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise operating systems gives users more of a desktop experience

Channelnomics Staff

Looking to capitalize on the need for greater workplace collaboration, Microsoft is giving users of its Surface Hub 2 the ability to install Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise to give it a similar look and feel of a conventional desktop experience.