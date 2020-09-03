Microsoft Makes Surface Hub 2 More User-Friendly

Addition of Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise operating systems gives users more of a desktop experience

Looking to capitalize on the need for greater workplace collaboration, Microsoft is giving users of its Surface Hub 2 the ability to install Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise to give it a similar look and feel of a conventional desktop experience.

The Lowdown: The addition of Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise options will give the Surface Hub 2 many of the same desktop features that users are accustom to using, including simplified sign-in using Windows Hello. Users will still have the same collaborative capabilities, including whiteboarding, video conferencing, and touch-interface capabilities.

The Details: The change comes as Microsoft tries to make the team-focused collaboration system more user friendly. The current operating system, Windows Team — a derivative of Windows 10 — is user agnostic or not bound to any one particular user. As a result, users lose many of their personalized options or the ability to access individual resources. Allowing Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise to run on the device will give the collaboration system a more individual feel.

The Impact: Microsoft hopes the update will make the Surface Hub 2 more approachable to individual and small-team users. Critics, though, say the device is too expensive (most units cost around $10,000) and lacks utility compared to less-expensive touchscreen notebooks.

The Buzz:

“The Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise on Surface Hub 2 configuration enables customers to break the monotony of sitting at one’s desk all day and allows our customers to stand, move around and meet with remote participants more naturally and invitingly,” wrote Yoav Barzilay, senior program manager in Microsoft’s Surface Engineering division.