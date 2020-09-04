Obsidian Launches New Security Channel Program

Claudia Slane, the global director of channels and alliances at Obsidian

Industry and security channel veteran Claudia Slane is leading the new partnership initiative

As businesses become more reliant on cloud computing, they’re encountering new security challenges. Obsidian, a cloud threat detection and response specialist, is looking to enable partners to capitalize on this growing opportunity with the launch of its Obsidian Magma Partner Program.

The Lowdown: The Obsidian Magma Partner Program aims to provide resellers and managed security service providers with the tools and resources to solve their customers’ cloud security and threat management challenges.



The program boasts the standard array of channel program offerings, including competitive discounts and margins, strategic marketing support and resources, and service support opportunities.

The Details: The new Obsidian channel program is led by Claudia Slane, global director of channels and alliances. Slane is a security channel veteran, having held positions at ForeScout and McAfee. She’s been cited as an emerging channel leader.

“As organizations move critical business systems to SaaS applications, security teams have an imperative to protect users and data in the cloud without slowing down the business,” said Claudia Slane, global director of channels and alliances at Obsidian. “Obsidian cloud detection and response is the only company to provide continuous monitoring and data-driven analytics necessary to detect and respond to threats in SaaS applications. We are committed to driving all sales through the channel and working with our strategic partners to make them successful.”



“Security of business-critical SaaS applications is a top priority for our customers as they invest in digital transformation,” said Shaq Khan, CEO of Fortifire. “Obsidian cloud detection and response provides the unified visibility and continuous monitoring that security teams need to protect their SaaS applications. Obsidian is 100 percent committed to the channel and has built an attractive program for partners to be successful. We look forward to working together to help organizations establish enterprise security in their cloud environments.“

