Security sponsored by Infoblox

Infoblox

Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Claudia Slane, the global director of channels and alliances at Obsidian

Obsidian Launches New Security Channel Program

September 4, 2020

Industry and security channel veteran Claudia Slane is leading the new partnership initiative

Channelnomics Staff

As businesses become more reliant on cloud computing, they’re encountering new security challenges. Obsidian, a cloud threat detection and response specialist, is looking to enable partners to capitalize on this growing opportunity with the launch of its Obsidian Magma Partner Program.