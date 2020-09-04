Security sponsored by Infoblox

Infoblox

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Report: Mobile Worker Population Growing Fast

September 4, 2020

IDC says millions will join the “work-from-anywhere” movement over the next three years

Channelnomics Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses to rush their knowledge workers into work-from-home arrangements to avoid infection and stop the virus’s spread. Over the next three years, the number of U.S. mobile workers will swell by 20%, forcing businesses to rethink their IT infrastructure and investments.