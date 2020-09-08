Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

2nd Watch Tightens Its Embrace of Google Cloud

September 8, 2020

Managed cloud company offers service to help enterprises move workloads and data to the public cloud platform

By Jeffrey Burt

2nd Watch, which joined Google Cloud’s partner program in May, is now making it easier for enterprises to migrate their workloads and data to the public cloud platform.