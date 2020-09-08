2nd Watch Tightens Its Embrace of Google Cloud

Managed cloud company offers service to help enterprises move workloads and data to the public cloud platform

2nd Watch, which joined Google Cloud’s partner program in May, is now making it easier for enterprises to migrate their workloads and data to the public cloud platform.

The Lowdown: The Seattle-based professional services and managed cloud company this month announced its Cloud Modernization Readiness Assessment service to evaluate whether a customer is prepared to make the move and to develop a migration plan for its applications.

The Details: The evaluation is performed by 2nd Watch to help organizations move workloads to Google Cloud from on-premises environments or other public cloud platforms and enable them to optimize costs and increase business agility. The areas addressed by the Cloud Modernization Readiness Assessment service includes:



>Application assessment: This includes discovery workshops and application reviews, automated application discovery, dependency mapping, and a review of licensing and compliance needs.

>Application categorization: 2nd Watch will keep, rebuild, rehost, eliminate, and buy applications as needed and will analyze and report on applications around their complexity, risk, criticality, readiness, and refactoring needs for moving to Google Cloud.

>Technology assessment: The review will include an evaluation of a customer’s technology tools, systems, and processes, including infrastructure-as-code, infrastructure pipeline, configuration management, and security.

>Cost assessment: This includes input on resource optimization, cost, and spending associated with the migration.

>Organizational assessment: The areas reviewed will include the IT team’s cloud skills and 2nd Watch will develop a plan to help them improve those skills.



The Google Cloud service follows a similar offering the company unveiled for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure in July.

The Impact: Enterprises have accelerated their move to the cloud during the COVID-19 pandemic as they’ve had to quickly adapt to a suddenly widely distributed workforce and are turning to channel partners to help them with the migration.

Background: 2nd Watch, which launched in 2010, began as an AWS expert and later included Azure in its portfolio of skills. The company in May joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and has multiple certifications in such areas as hybrid cloud infrastructure with Anthos and hybrid cloud service mesh with Anthos. It also is expanding its hiring to support what officials said is a strong Google Cloud sales pipeline.



AWS owns about 33% of a fast-growing global public cloud space, with Azure coming in second and Google Cloud in third.

The Buzz: “We want you to move to the cloud with confidence,” said Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch. “Our certified cloud engineers and architects will analyze and assess your workloads, tools and team to determine a detailed plan forward to public cloud. Rather than relying on software outputs alone, our skilled team performs an in-depth technical application assessment and works with your team to develop recommendations for your path to Google Cloud.”