New ‘Normal’ Opens New Channel Opportunities
September 8, 2020
MSPs optimistic about post-pandemic growth
While the economic downturn caused by the global coronavirus outbreak has affected revenue in the channel, MSPs have reason to feel optimistic about what’s to come. If there’s one thing the pandemic has proven, it’s that technology is critical to enabling people to work and ensuring business continuity.
Some MSPs are actually expecting revenue increases in the next 12 months. In fact, almost one-fifth (18%) of those MSPs recently surveyed by SolarWinds MSP anticipate a revenue boost, while another 20% expect revenue to at least remain the same.
The reason for optimism among MSPs is simple: As businesses rely more on employees working remotely, they’re turning to IT service providers to supply the technology, security, and services for work-from-home (WFH) environments. For many providers that have focused exclusively on office environments in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened a new path to deliver remote services to home offices.
Tailor-Made Model
At a time when unemployment is rampant and some businesses are struggling, the managed service space is bucking the trend and operating from a position of strength. In a way, the managed service model was tailor-made for the type of work situation that lockdowns and stay-at-home orders have necessitated. As businesses set up remote workers, they need to address needs such as providing hardware and applications to those workers, ensuring bandwidth is sufficient, and establishing secure connections with the corporate network. Many businesses can’t fill these needs on their own and are turning to their MSPs for answers.
Collaboration has also become critical for these businesses. MSPs are responding by deploying and supporting collaboration platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex so that employees can effectively work and communicate when they’re not together in an office.
New security demands are also requiring that MSPs up their security game to better serve clients. Remote environments must be secured to prevent against an entry point for hackers into corporate networks. So in addition to monitoring environments for performance and health, MSPs are being called upon to deliver layered managed security services, including endpoint protection, firewall configurations, and threat monitoring.
Cloud services and video applications are also getting a boost. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which has had a moderate impact on the market, may become more popular as businesses embrace benefits such as lower costs and bandwidth requirements, as well as mobility and flexibility. As such, it presents another opportunity to MSPs.
Time for Change
While MSPs have reasons to be optimistic about the immediate future, their break/fix counterparts are experiencing greater challenges. The SolarWinds MSP study shows that only a small minority of break/fix firms (5%) anticipate revenue increases in the coming months. While revenue declines have affected both MSPs and break/fix companies during the pandemic, the research shows that break/fix respondents have felt a bigger impact.
They too, however, can find opportunities in the new normal if they have the will and vision to pivot. Companies that so far have only dabbled in managed and cloud services should consider adding more of those offerings to their portfolios to increase their chances of future viability.
That transition would involve some significant business adjustments, but with the right strategy, it’s certainly doable. Just as MSPs are reviewing their mix of vendor partnerships to determine how to best serve their clients in these unprecedented times, break/fix companies should do the same with their own vendors. Now is the time for these firms to seek out vendors that can help them transition to the managed service model.
The channel has always been an adaptable, resilient marketplace. That so many MSPs are actually growing their business during an economic downturn is powerful proof. Channel companies that follow the lead of MSPs also can become part of this story of resilience and success.
Eric Anthony is Head Operations Nerd at SolarWinds MSP. An entrepreneurial leader, SaaS software expert, and former MSP, Anthony brings his unique perspective to help MSPs leverage the most innovative and efficient ways to run their businesses for bottom-line success.
