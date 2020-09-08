Top 6 vNIOS Use Cases for Partners to Optimize Public Cloud Investment

The public cloud offers operational best practices, automation efficiencies, scalability, virtually unlimited capacity, infrastructure cost advantages, pay-as-you-go pricing consistency, and favorable user experience. There are many important factors to consider as partners develop a cloud strategy for customers to achieve these benefits. One area includes the practical capabilities that will give organizations an advantage when partners deploy services in the hybrid cloud. This blog highlights how Infoblox vNIOS can be used to address six essential use cases for partners optimizing the value of cloud infrastructure investment.DNS is a great place to start. A vNIOS appliance, used as the primary DNS server in Azure VNets and GCP/AWS VPCs, extends enterprise DNS and RPZ services into the public cloud. Clients attached to VPCs and VNets running on these cloud platforms can use the same consolidated, secure DNS service as clients on-premises and in private cloud environments. Plus, vNIOS appliances can be used for DNS resolution when running the DNS service in shared services or virtual networks, and even across other virtual networks via peering relationships. When combined with vDiscovery, this can be especially powerful for automatically creating DNS records for Azure, AWS, and GCP VMs (see Figure 1).Figure 1The automatic discovery of cloud resources is another critical use case (see Figures 1 and 2). Organizations often manage dynamic hybrid and multicloud environments, frequently creating, revising, and terminating accounts, subscriptions, and VMs. With so many changes, it can be challenging to keep track. Infoblox solves this problem by automatically using the vNIOS appliance with vDiscovery and Cloud Network Automation (CNA).Tasks can run so that the vNIOS appliance automatically detects, captures, stores, and syncs Tenant, VNET/VPC, and VM data from your public cloud environments into an authoritative IPAM database. With all of the network endpoints synced into a central, viewable database, users gain full visibility into all cloud environments, confidence in an accurate, authoritative, real-time data set, and a single efficient control plane to manage hybrid, multicloud resources (see Figure 2).Figure 2Fault tolerance and disaster recovery are two additional core network service use cases. By deploying vNIOS appliances in public cloud environments, partners can deliver fault tolerance even if one or more of the organization’s cloud components fail, and can aid in Disaster Recovery of DNS, DHCP, and IPAM services (see Figure 3). Further, should the organization encounter a critical failure in the primary data center (e.g., due to a power or network outage), an Infoblox vNIOS appliance enabled as a Grid Master Candidate (GMC) can be quickly promoted to the Grid Master role to continue Grid services. Moreover, deploying vNIOS appliances in multiple regions across multiple public clouds can even further increase fault tolerance, resiliency, and survivability. Organizations can also run DNS services automatically without manual intervention in the public cloud to ensure business continuity.Finally, DHCP fault tolerance can use Infoblox DHCP failover between on-premises grid members and members running on AWS to enable continued operations in the event servers become unavailable.Figure 3In a distributed, geo-diverse, hybrid cloud environment, it’s essential to ensure that services and resources are available on demand. Partners can deliver Highly Available (HA) DDI services by deploying vNIOS appliances in the public cloud using Availability Sets or Zones. Thus, partners can ensure availability even in the event of unplanned service interruptions or maintenance and enable organizations to optimize uptime service-level agreements (SLAs) offered by public cloud providers. Further, by deploying vNIOS appliances into “shared service” or “transit” VPCs/VNets, enterprises can be confident about uptime across all virtual networks. Finally, using peering connections, virtual networks can be connected for maximum availability.Using the Infoblox Cloud Platform (CP) appliance delivers survivability and scalability for API services (see Figure 4). The CP appliance deployed on a public cloud platform can accept API calls from branch offices and edge locations. Moreover, the CP appliance will continue to receive API calls even if the primary data center or Infoblox Grid Master becomes unavailable. It’s easy to improve access and scale out API performance by installing multiple CP appliances in areas near the branch locations.Figure 4For organizations running on AWS environments, a vNIOS appliance can provide DHCP service for on-premises clients (see Figure 5). A vNIOS DHCP appliance can serve as the primary DHCP server or as part of a failover pair with a NIOS DHCP server running on-premises for a hybrid, survivable solution. Two vNIOS appliances, each running in AWS, can also serve as a DHCP failover for highly available, fault-tolerant DHCP services. Using a vNIOS appliance running on AWS for DHCP requires using DHCP Relay or IP Helper on the router or Layer 3 switch to send DHCP traffic from the on-premises network to AWS VPC.Figure 5So, whether your customers are already there, or are looking to gain core network automation efficiencies, scalability, capacity, cost advantages, pricing consistency, and, ultimately, a better user experience, deploying services in the public cloud makes sense. Once you deploy them, consider adding DNS, DHCP and IPAM, discovery, high availability, API survivability and scalability, and DHCP service for on-premises AWS clients to optimize public cloud strategy and investment. For more information, contact the Infoblox Account Team or System Engineer and we’ll get you running.Bob Rose, senior product marketing manager for solutions marketing and DDI value-added services at Infoblox, has over 25 years of mid-to-senior level experience in B2B and B2C product marketing, product, project, program, and partner management. This includes 14 years in technology (DDI, RPA, fintech, wireless and mobile apps, GIS, and biometrics), nine years in financial services, three years in healthcare, and two years in manufacturing. Rose completed his post-graduate work in project management and quality and holds a bachelor’s in business administration, marketing management, from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash.